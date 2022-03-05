Fan turns businessman: Tracy Myers rides lifelong interest in pro wrestling into decade of Carolinas promotions

Some of my earliest and fondest childhood memories are my family all packing into a car and going to watch live pro wrestling together. When I was 12 years old, I begged my dad to take me to the Greensboro Coliseum to see the very first Starrcade event, which was held on Thanksgiving.

Not sure how he afforded the tickets, but he managed to pull it off. We had the worst seats in the house and I could literally touch the back wall of the upper deck. But, it didn’t matter that I couldn’t see the matches because I never forgot the way that being there that night made me feel. I was hooked for life.

Fast forward to 2010. The Thanksgiving tradition of Starrcade had been gone from the Triad since 1986 and a piece of me felt like it had been missing ever since.

But, my love for pro wrestling had never waned, and I now have a 9-year-old son who was as much of a fanatic as I was.

Being an entrepreneur, I thought there may be a unique business opportunity to bring pro wrestling back to my city while teaching my son about business doing something he loves.