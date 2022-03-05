Fan turns businessman: Tracy Myers rides lifelong interest in pro wrestling into decade of Carolinas promotions

Being the owner of a prominent Winston-Salem used-car dealership and an independent professional wresting organization would seem to be a natural fit since they are cut from the same cloth in terms of over-the-top promotions.
For Tracy Myers, best known for the huge Uncle Sam hat in his Frank Myers Auto Maxx videos, successfully operating the dealership since 2006 and AML Wrestling since 2012 boils down to the same goals.
Treating customers — whether those looking for a new-to-them vehicle or wrestlers and their fans — with respect and transparency while responsibly delivering the goods in terms of a quality purchase or a night’s entertainment.
On the dealership’s website, Myers said, “I’m a firm believer that if you treat people with courtesy and educate them with the most complete information available, they’ll be empowered, they’ll be more informed and they’ll become your customers for life.”
Myers said the same principles hold true in AML (America’s Most Liked) Wrestling, whether promoting matches in high-school gyms and civic centers across the Carolinas, or within the group’s training center at 4421 N. Cherry St.
Myers operates AML in partnership with Brian Hawks, who serves as its general manager and authority figure.
AML is known primarily for its popular WrestleCade fan-fest and wresting shows over Thanksgiving weekend at Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.
Myers is not unlike other wrestling promoters who were fans first, whether Tony Khan with All Elite Wrestling who is the son of billionaire Shaq Khan, or Billy Corgan, lead singer with Smashing Pumpkins with the revived National Wrestling Alliance.
Providing a dependable wrestling schedule that fans can follow and depend upon helps to establish a rapport between fans and wrestling talent, not unlike between players and fans of the minor league Winston-Salem Dash, Greensboro Grasshoppers and Greensboro Swarm.
AML not only helps provide independent wrestlers with a source of income, but give the fans a connection as the wrestlers make their way to WWE, AEW, Impact and other larger regional promotions.
Myers took time recently to talk about AML and his aspirations for the promotion. An edited version follows:
Q: How and why did you choose to go into this industry — a longtime fan, labor of love, saw a business opportunity — and why Winston-Salem and the Triad make sense for a base?
Answer: I don’t remember my life without being a pro wrestling fan.
Some of my earliest and fondest childhood memories are my family all packing into a car and going to watch live pro wrestling together. When I was 12 years old, I begged my dad to take me to the Greensboro Coliseum to see the very first Starrcade event, which was held on Thanksgiving.
Not sure how he afforded the tickets, but he managed to pull it off. We had the worst seats in the house and I could literally touch the back wall of the upper deck. But, it didn’t matter that I couldn’t see the matches because I never forgot the way that being there that night made me feel. I was hooked for life.
Fast forward to 2010. The Thanksgiving tradition of Starrcade had been gone from the Triad since 1986 and a piece of me felt like it had been missing ever since.
But, my love for pro wrestling had never waned, and I now have a 9-year-old son who was as much of a fanatic as I was.
Being an entrepreneur, I thought there may be a unique business opportunity to bring pro wrestling back to my city while teaching my son about business doing something he loves.
Q: Explain to the casual wrestling fan, or the general public, what are AML’s wrestler training and ring performance goals, how your training is different from other such camps, and where you believe AML fits in the hierarchy of professional wrestling?
Answer: Most people in the Triad understand that our local baseball team, the Winston-Salem Dash, is a farm team for the Chicago White Sox and the Greensboro Grasshoppers is a farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Using that comparison, AML Wrestling is a farm league of the “Big 3” companies: WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling.
We have the AML Pro Wrestling Training Center, which we opened five years ago and is currently located on Cherry Street.
Our first trainer was the legendary George South. My partner in this pro wrestling adventure, Brian Hawks, and I handpicked George because of the success he’s had helping to create wrestling stars: current WWE superstar Cedric Alexander, former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard, current Impact Wrestling stars Caleb Konley and Savannah Evans, and former AEW star Big Swole ... just to name a few.
We have four divisions: our Genesis Division — trainees from our school. This division gives them experience to wrestle in front of a live audience.
Our Future Stars Division serves as our farm league. These are wresters who want a shot on our main roster, but we want to see how the live crowd reacts to them first.
Our main AML Wrestling division, which is a traveling league and is the best of the best in the squared circle.
We also partner with Title Match Wrestling, based in Texas, for our Ladies Night Out Division, which is our women’s division.
Q: Describe what goes into production of your wrestling shows and how they are distributed?
Answer: Our live events really make us stand out and we take a lot of pride in providing an experience that our fans will remember and keep coming back to. We have an entire production crew that spends several hours before a live event setting up our audio, lighting, video, staging, entrance and ring.
The live events for our main roster are distributed on our own streaming platform (AMLWrestlingNetwork.com) and our Future Stars Division events go straight to YouTube.
Q: Professional wrestling is enjoying a surge in popularity last seen in the early to late 1990s with the ratings war between WWE and WCW.
Is AML benefiting from a rising-tide-lifts-all-boats part of the popularity, and how?
Answer: Since we have been around for close to a decade, we were here before the surge but yes...we have certainly benefitted. The more awareness that national companies can create, the easier it makes it for us to connect with additional pro wrestling fans
Q: Between the Young Bucks’ Being the Elite videos, the Danhausen YouTube shorts and the WhatCulture video analyses, social media has changed the dynamic of professional wrestling. How has AML adapted to social media, and is it paying off in term of fan attendance at events because fans recognize the wrestlers from their social media presences?
Answer: Since we don’t have a weekly TV program, like AEW, WWE or Impact., we have to use social media to tell stories, introduce new talent and promote events.
Back before the internet, pro wrestling essentially used their weekly programs as an infomercial for their Pay-Per-View events. The internet can somewhat help replace that or at least supplement it.
Q: Your WrestleCade events at Benton Convention Center around Thanksgiving weekend have grown in popularity from not only fans, but from high-profile wrestlers themselves.
Those wrestlers, along with retired legends, not only attend the fan fest events for the sake of selling autographs and merchandise, but also perform at your version of WrestleMania, such as Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews (Murphy)
Why do you think AML and WrestleCade has gained such respect in the industry, particularly among top-level AEW talent who are allowed to perform anywhere on independent shows?
Answer: Last year’s three-day WrestleCade weekend brought almost 8,000 wrestling fans to our city from all over the world, and we’re fortunate to have something of its magnitude held right here in our city.
It brings in a lot of tourist dollars and, as of last year, helped us raise and donate $30,000 to the Salvation Army.
I feel the respect we have gained was earned because we respect the sport and we respect its fans. We’ve had a partnership with Impact Wrestling for several years ... even putting on several joint events with them.
This past year, we began working directly with QT Marshall, who is currently one of AEW’s head trainers. These national companies aren’t going to let that happen if you don’t do good business. They’re not going to take a chance with an unproven company that could possible hurt their reputation.
Q: Is there an opportunity to rise up in the independent ranks, or are you comfortable with your niche?
Answer: I’m competitive by nature and always want to win so I would never say that I’m comfortable. AML Wrestling has a solid plan for our continued growth and most would already consider us one of the top independent pro wrestling companies in the country.
Q: When you see one of your wrestling trainees advance to WWE, AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, or just to a higher independent level, what level of satisfaction does that bring, and does it serve to keep the training pipeline open for the next wave?
Answer. It’s a blessing to see them move up and move out, but it’s also sad and kind of like when your children move away from home.
It also helps keep things fresh because there is always a new class of students.
For example, JB Cole was one of our first students at our training academy and he just had a Dark (YouTube) match on AEW (in Raleigh). In fact, he was tag partners with one of our current trainers T.I.M. (The Infinite Man).
It was a proud parent moment, for sure.
336-727-7376