FDA announces controversial ban on menthol tobacco flavoring. Reynolds says science doesn't back up claims.

The Food and Drug Administration set in motion a controversial plan Thursday to ban menthol flavorings in traditional cigarettes and cigars.

Product standards are projected to be unveiled in 2022.

The FDA has said 30% of all adult smokers and more than 40% of all youth smokers consume a menthol style.

The style has been particularly popular in Black communities . The FDA said that 85% of Black smokers prefer menthol flavoring compared with 30% of white smokers.

"Banning menthol in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products," acting FDA commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

"With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce youth initiation, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers, and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products."

Analysts and industry experts anticipated the FDA clamping down on menthol flavorings as one dramatic regulatory shift from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.