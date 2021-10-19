FDA approves marketing for discontinued smokeless tobacco products

The Food and Drug Administration approved Tuesday the marketing of four smokeless chewable products to adult consumers made by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. under the Verve brand.
The approval is surprising given that Altria Group Inc. discontinued selling the Verve products in February 2019 after being sold at retail for nearly seven years.
However, Altria said elements of the Verve oral nicotine development process is being used in its on! nicotine pouches, which are on the market.
The FDA approved Verve's Discs Blue Mint, Discs Green Mint, Chews Blue Mint and Chews Green Mint.
"In public health, we talk about meeting people where they are and empowering them to make better decisions about their own health," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies. "Banning the vast majority of the vaping products consumers are using in place of cigarettes, and approving a product line consumers rejected and can no longer access doesn’t align with those principles."
Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association, said that while "Verve may have been a dud as a consumer product, it is still positive news whenever the FDA authorizes a smoke-free product in a non-tobacco flavor."
Altria debuted the Verve discs, chews, chewable dissolvables and melts products in May 2012.
Verve products are oral tobacco products that contain nicotine derived from tobacco, but do not contain cut, ground, powdered or leaf tobacco. All four products are chewed and then discarded, rather than swallowed, once the user is finished with the product.
In November 2017, Altria applied for the premarket tobacco application (PMTA) status for the Verve products approved Tuesday.
"Based on the FDA’s comprehensive review of available scientific evidence in the company’s PMTAs, the agency determined the marketing of these products would be consistent with the statutory standard — 'appropriate for the protection of the public health,'" the FDA said in its statement.
"This includes a review of data showing that youth, nonsmokers and former smokers are unlikely to initiate or reinitiate tobacco use with these products."
Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, said that "while these are mint flavored products, data submitted to the FDA show the risk for youth uptake of these particular products is low, and stringent marketing restrictions will help prevent youth exposure."
“Importantly, evidence shows these products could help addicted smokers who use the most harmful combusted products completely switch to a product with potentially fewer harmful chemicals.”
Altria said that "we are pleased that FDA has determined that Verve oral nicotine products are appropriate for the protection of public health," Altria said in a statement.
"While we discontinued selling Verve .... we applied learnings from this successful application to our on! (PMTA) submissions, which remain under review by FDA.
"Oral nicotine products play an important role in our 'Vision of Moving Beyond Smoking' and remain an important part of our portfolio of products to transition adult smokers away from cigarettes."
Howard Willard, then-chairman and chief executive of Altria, said its decision to discontinue the Verve products was based on "we do not see a path to leadership with these particular products and believe that now is the time to refocus our resources."
The FDA cautioned that while the marketing authorizations allow the four tobacco products to be legally sold or distributed in the United States, "it does not mean the products are safe or 'FDA approved,' as there are no safe tobacco products."
Similar to the one Vuse Solo electronic-cigarette product of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. the FDA approved Oct. 12, the Verve products will have "stringent restrictions on how Verve products are marketed, including via websites and through social media platforms, to help ensure that marketing targets only adults."
In April 2017, six styles of Reynolds’ Camel Snus entered the FDA'’s review process for gaining modified-risk status.
If any one of the applications is approved by the FDA, Reynolds would be able to market the snus styles as posing less risk for smokers who stop smoking and use the products in place of cigarettes.
The FDA authorized in October 2019 modified-risk product status for eight General Snus styles by Swedish Match USA Inc. — loose, original large, dry mint original mini; mini portion white large; regular portion white large; classic blend portion white large (12 count); Nordic mint portion white large (12 count); and wintergreen portion white large.
Anti-smoking advocates say the FDA’s General Snus ruling should bode well for the Camel Snus products.
The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids has cautioned that increased use of dissolvable products also could lead to more smokers by serving as a bridge to cigarettes and/or reducing societal concern about the potential health risks of tobacco products.
336-727-7376