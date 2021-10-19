FDA approves marketing for discontinued smokeless tobacco products

“Importantly, evidence shows these products could help addicted smokers who use the most harmful combusted products completely switch to a product with potentially fewer harmful chemicals.”

Altria said that "we are pleased that FDA has determined that Verve oral nicotine products are appropriate for the protection of public health," Altria said in a statement.

"While we discontinued selling Verve .... we applied learnings from this successful application to our on! (PMTA) submissions, which remain under review by FDA.

"Oral nicotine products play an important role in our 'Vision of Moving Beyond Smoking' and remain an important part of our portfolio of products to transition adult smokers away from cigarettes."

Howard Willard, then-chairman and chief executive of Altria, said its decision to discontinue the Verve products was based on "we do not see a path to leadership with these particular products and believe that now is the time to refocus our resources."

The FDA cautioned that while the marketing authorizations allow the four tobacco products to be legally sold or distributed in the United States, "it does not mean the products are safe or 'FDA approved,' as there are no safe tobacco products."