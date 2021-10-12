FDA approves marketing for Reynolds Vuse e-cigarette product, rejects 10 others

Some praised the ruling in an it's-about-time manner.

Some agreed with the ruling, but lamented that the FDA chose to approve a Big Three tobacco manufacturer's product, while denying and rejecting thousands of PMTA applications and millions of vapor products from smaller e-cigarette makers in recent months.

Others said it's likely that the ruling will prompt a series of lawsuits from not only manufacturers whose PMTA submissions were rejected, but possibly Reynolds Vapor regarding the 10 denied Vuse flavors.

"I understand the challenges FDA/CTP has had to face given the court order, but in reading this I can only see more ligation coming," said Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health.

"I will say that FDA/CTP was smart to act on the millions of other applications to get them off the table.

"Now, comes the more challenging part that goes to the heart of their actions," Ballin said.

Seeing the FDA decision as confirmation that only top tobacco manufacturers would be able to successfully reach the finish line of the regulatory gauntlet was David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.