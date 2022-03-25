FDA approves marketplace use of Japan Tobacco's e-cigarette products

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it has authorized several tobacco-flavored electronic cigarette products for Japan Tobacco Plc's Logic brand.

The products were approved under the premarket tobacco application (PMTA) process. That standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.

Given that Logic has a miniscule 0.9% market share — though fifth overall — in the latest Nielsen convenience store report, the ripple effect from the FDA approval may prove pivotal or irrelevant.

The electronic nicotine delivery system, known by the acronym ENDS, products include Logic Technology Development LLC's Logic Vapeleaf, Logic Power and Logic Pro brands, including devices.

However, the FDA also issued marketing denial orders to Logic for multiple other ENDS products, which signals that those products must be removed from the marketplace or agency may take enforcement action.

Logic said in a statement Friday that it awaits an FDA decision on its menthol products that have remained in the marketplace at the FDAs discretion.

"Logic has always supported effective, proportionate and evidence-based regulation of ENDS," Logic said.

"As the FDA confirms, Logic’s products are appropriate for the protection of public health. This underscores years of scientific study and research dedicated to ensuring that adult consumers have access to Logic products."

How much benefit?

As was the case when the FDA approved Oct. 12 certain styles of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse Solo e-cigarette, the agency said it determined that the Logic products are "likely (to) benefit for adult smokers who significantly reduce their cigarette use, or who switch completely and experience cigarette use cessation."

The Vuse Solo products were the first to be approved by the FDA through the daunting PMTA regulatory gauntlet.

Also as with the Vuse Solo approval, the FDA determined that benefit "outweighs the risk to youth, provided that the company follows post-marketing requirements to reduce youth access and youth exposure to their marketing."

The FDA again cautioned that "while these actions permit these specific products to be sold in the U.S., it does not mean these products are safe nor are they 'FDA approved.' "

"All tobacco products are harmful and potentially addictive. Those who do not use tobacco products shouldn’t start."

The FDA said it has reviewed almost 99% of the nearly 6.7 million ENDS products submitted for premarket authorization. It already has issued marketing denial orders for more than 1 million ENDS products.

"The agency is close to making additional decisions on applications for popular ENDS products that account for a large part of the market," the FDA said.

That likely means products of top-selling Juul, with a 36.4% market share ,and more styles of No. 2 Vuse, with a 33.3% market share.

"The continued marketing of these products has the potential to have a substantial public health impact — either positively or negatively — as they hold an overall large market share and are used by a lot of people," the FDA said.

"What seems most clear in the Logic decision is the lack of logic at the FDA," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"A low-risk alternative to cigarettes, with annual sales of $44 million, is further hobbled. But lethal Marlboro cigarettes, with annual sales of $27.7 billion, remains protected by a grandfather clause."

Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health. said the FDA appears to be attempting to completing its premarket application reviews before Mitch Zeller, director of its Center for Tobacco Products, steps down in April.

"(Zeller) can say he closed the book on the reviews and take credit for protecting children, while missing an opportunity to put the agency back on track with the comprehensive plan outlined in the July 2017 visionary statement (on the spectrum of risk), something that the FDA has all but abandoned."

Other approvals

On March 11, the FDA issued a modified-risk order to Philip Morris Products SA that authorizes the marketing of the IQOS 3 system holder and charger with three specific messages.

In December 2020, the FDA issued a marketing order to Philip Morris Products SA that authorizes the sale of the IQOS 3 system holder and charger.

The FDA said the latest authorization covers a new modified-risk tobacco applications submitted by the company.

IQOS is Philip Morris’ main non-combustible traditional cigarette product. The FDA issued a marketing order for the IQOS 2.4 version in April 2019.

The FDA authorized the very-low-nicotine cigarettes of 22nd Century Group Inc. on Dec. 23. The manufacturer said it is undergoing a 90-day post-authorization plan to launch in its first U.S. pilot market.

The company, which recently moved to Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

The FDA’s order for Vuse Solo covers the tobacco flavor of the Vuse Solo closed electronic nicotine delivery system, its power unit and two replacement cartridges.

However, the FDA rejected submissions for 10 flavored Vuse Solo products. It said it “is still evaluating” the company’s application for menthol-flavored products for Vuse Solo.

Reynolds said in a statement that the FDA’s orders “confirm that Vuse Solo products are appropriate for the protection of the public health, underscoring years of scientific study and research dedicated to ensuring that adult nicotine consumers age 21+ have access to innovative and potentially less harmful alternatives to traditional tobacco products.”

