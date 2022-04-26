FDA authorizes select NJoy e-cigarette styles for retail sales

The Food and Drug Administration approved Tuesday another limited set of electronic cigarette styles, this time for NJoy LLC that is a distant third in U.S. market share.

The FDA has authorized NJoy Ace styles through its Premarket Tobacco Product Application pathway: its closed e-cigarette device and three accompanying tobacco-flavored e-liquid pods Classic Tobacco 2.4%, Classic Tobacco 5% and Rich Tobacco 5%.

The premarket application standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.

The latest Nielsen analysis of convenience store data, covering the four-week period ending March 26, determined that NJoy holds a 3.2% market share.

Meanwhile, Juul was at 35.7% market share and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse at 33.9%. That was the smallest market-share gap between the two e-cigarettes for the last eight Nielsen reports.

As is in the case with the other FDA-authorized e-cigarette products, the agency said that while the products can be legally marketed and sold in the U.S., "it does not mean these products are safe nor are they FDA approved.

"All tobacco products are harmful and potentially addictive. Those who do not use tobacco products shouldn’t start."

The FDA also denied marketing orders for several other NJoy Ace products, which means they must be removed from the marketplace, or FDA may take enforcement action.

Interestingly, the FDA said that applications for two menthol-flavored Ace e-liquid pods remain under review.

FDA bans on menthol traditional cigarettes and cigars could be announced this week, according to industry analysts and anti-tobacco advocates.

However, it remains highly likely that tobacco manufacturers will have years to adapt to a menthol-free industry, if a menthol ban ever takes force.

The FDA likely will face multiple lawsuits from tobacco manufacturers and anti-smoking groups considering that in 2009, Congress exempted menthol from banned flavorings in traditional cigarettes in the federal Tobacco Control Act.

Other authorizations

The NJoy authorization follows similar approvals on March 25 for several tobacco-flavored electronic cigarette products for Japan Tobacco Plc’s Logic brand.

Given that Logic has a miniscule 0.9% market share — though fifth overall — in the latest Nielsen convenience store report, the ripple effect from the FDA approval may prove pivotal or irrelevant.

The electronic nicotine delivery system, known by the acronym ENDS, products include Logic Technology Development LLC’s Logic Vapeleaf, Logic Power and Logic Pro brands, including devices.

However, the FDA also issued marketing denial orders to Logic for multiple other ENDS products, which signals that those products must be removed from the marketplace or agency may take enforcement action.

In October, the FDA approved certain Vuse Solo styles — the first to successfully complete the daunting PMTA regulatory gauntlet.

However, the FDA rejected submissions for 10 flavored Vuse Solo products. It said it “is still evaluating” the company’s application for menthol-flavored products for Vuse Solo.

The FDA said in March it had reviewed almost 99% of the nearly 6.7 million ENDS products submitted for premarket authorization. It already has issued marketing denial orders for more than 1 million ENDS products.

“The agency is close to making additional decisions on applications for popular ENDS products that account for a large part of the market,” the FDA said at that time.

On March 11, the FDA issued a modified-risk order to Philip Morris Products SA that authorizes the marketing of the IQOS 3 system holder and charger with three specific messages.

In December 2020, the FDA issued a marketing order to Philip Morris Products SA that authorizes the sale of the IQOS 3 system holder and charger.

The FDA said the latest authorization covers a new modified-risk tobacco applications submitted by the company.

IQOS is Philip Morris’ main non-combustible traditional cigarette product. The FDA issued a marketing order for the IQOS 2.4 version in April 2019.

The FDA authorized the very-low-nicotine cigarettes of 22nd Century Group Inc. on Dec. 23. The manufacturer said it is undergoing a 90-day post-authorization plan to launch in its first U.S. pilot market.

The company, which recently moved to Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

