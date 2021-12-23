FDA authorizes very-low-nicotine cigarettes. The only manufacturer has a plant in Mocksville

"There is a grave danger that this will reinforce inaccurate beliefs that it is the nicotine, rather than the inhalation of smoke, that is the cause of the harm from cigarette smoking," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"Science has shown for decades that people smoke to get nicotine, but die from the smoke."

Other anti-smoking advocates say an FDA emphasis on very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes could steer tobacco consumers away from potentially less harmful products, such as electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn cigarettes and moist snuff.

"I have taken the position for many years that VLN products are only truly effective as a harm-reduction strategy if there are lower-risk harm-reduction tobacco and nicotine products on the market," said Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health.

Ballin said that strategy needs to be accompanied by "an aggressive educational campaign that would give consumers truthful accurate and non-misleading information about the risks and relative risk of the spectrum of products."