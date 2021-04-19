 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FDA considers lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes
0 comments

FDA considers lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes

{{featured_button_text}}

The Biden administration’s Food and Drug Administration is considering placing a cap on the amount of nicotine in traditional cigarettes, according to media reports Monday.

There has been analyst and industry speculation of that potential since President Joe Biden won the general election in November.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the FDA may opt to focus on reducing nicotine or combine it with a potential effort to ban menthol flavoring in traditional and electronic cigarettes.

22nd Century Group Inc., which has its manufacturing plant in Mocksville, has staked its existence on persuading the FDA to approve the company marketing and sell very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.

22nd Century's ultimate goal is for the FDA to mandate that tobacco manufacturers only sell very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.

Meanwhile, a ban on menthol traditional and electronic cigarettes could deliver a major financial blow to the tobacco industry, in particular to British American Tobacco Plc, which owns top-selling U.S. menthol cigarette brand Newport.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest your tax refund wisely

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News