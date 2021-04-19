FDA considers lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes

The Biden administration’s Food and Drug Administration is considering placing a cap on the amount of nicotine in traditional cigarettes, according to media reports Monday.

There has been analyst and industry speculation of that potential since President Joe Biden won the general election in November.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the FDA may opt to focus on reducing nicotine or combine it with a potential effort to ban menthol flavoring in traditional and electronic cigarettes.

22nd Century Group Inc., which has its manufacturing plant in Mocksville, has staked its existence on persuading the FDA to approve the company marketing and sell very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.

22nd Century's ultimate goal is for the FDA to mandate that tobacco manufacturers only sell very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.

Meanwhile, a ban on menthol traditional and electronic cigarettes could deliver a major financial blow to the tobacco industry, in particular to British American Tobacco Plc, which owns top-selling U.S. menthol cigarette brand Newport.

