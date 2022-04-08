FDA denies marketing orders for 7 myblu products

The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday it has denied the marketing applications for seven myblu electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products made by Imperial Tobacco Plc’s Fontem Ventures affiliate.

The FDA said it issued marketing denial orders “after determining their applications lacked sufficient evidence to show that permitting the marketing of these products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

The currently marketed products are: the myblu Device Kit; Intense Tobacco Chill 2.5%; Intense Tobacco Chill 4.0%; Intense Tobacco 2.4%; Intense Tobacco 3.6%; Gold Leaf 1.2%; and Gold Leaf 2.4%

FDA determined that these products are currently marketed based on communication with the applicant during the development of the publicly available Deemed New Tobacco Product Application List, and therefore the applicant has acknowledged the submission of these premarket applications.

FDA said it has issued marketing denial orders for additional myblu products that do not appear on the publicly available list.

