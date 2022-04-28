FDA discloses plans to ban menthol flavorings with cigarettes, cigars

The Food and Drug Administration issued Thursday an expected proposal to ban menthol flavoring in traditional cigarettes and all non-tobacco flavorings in cigars.

The actions had been expected for several weeks by industry analysts and anti-tobacco advocates.

Yet, it remains highly likely that tobacco manufacturers will have years to adapt to a menthol-free industry, if a menthol ban ever takes force.

The FDA likely will face multiple lawsuits from tobacco manufacturers and anti-smoking groups considering that in 2009, Congress exempted menthol from banned flavorings in traditional cigarettes in the federal Tobacco Control Act.

However, the FDA cites that law as allowing for the proposed ban since "these proposed product standards are based on clear science and evidence establishing the addictiveness and harm of these products."

"The stock prices of Altria and British American Tobacco have not moved on this news, which is indicative of it not being a significant (investor) concern," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

The FDA said its actions "have the potential to significantly reduce disease and death from combusted tobacco product use, the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S.

The next step for the FDA commences May 4 when the public can provide comments on these proposed rules, along with public listening sessions on June 13 and June 15.

The public will have the opportunity to submit either electronic or written comments directly to the dockets on the proposed rules through July 5.

"Once all the comments have been reviewed and considered, the FDA will decide whether to issue final product standards," the agency said.

FDA incentive

Xavier Becerra, secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services, said in a statement that "the proposed rules would help prevent children from becoming the next generation of smokers and help adult smokers quit."

“Additionally, the proposed rules represent an important step to advance health equity by significantly reducing tobacco-related health disparities.”

The FDA has said 30% of all adult smokers and more than 40% of all youth smokers consume a menthol style. About 85% of Black smokers prefer menthol flavoring, compared with 30% of white smokers, the agency said.

Rachel Denlinger-Apte, an assistant professor of social sciences and health policy at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, said that "decades of research has shown that menthol flavoring makes cigarettes more appealing, harder to quit, and are disproportionately used by youth and young adults, Black and African-American individuals, and members of the LGBTQ+ community."

"Today’s announcement by the FDA regarding a menthol cigarette and flavored cigar ban is a step in the right direction for reducing tobacco-related death and disease and achieving health equity.”

The FDA cited as incentive for its proposed bans that they are "a critical piece of the Biden administration’s reignited Cancer Moonshot to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years; 30% of all cancer deaths in the United States are caused by smoking."

FDA also cited published modeling studies that have estimated a 15% reduction in smoking within 40 years if menthol cigarettes were no longer available in the U.S.

The agency stressed that it "cannot and will not enforce against individual consumers for possession or use of menthol cigarettes or flavored cigars."

"If these proposed rules are finalized and implemented, FDA enforcement will only address manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, importers and retailers who manufacture, distribute, or sell such products within the U.S. that are not in compliance with applicable requirements."

The FDA said state and local law enforcement agencies do not independently enforce bans contained with the 2009 federal law, "and do not, and cannot, take enforcement actions against any violation of FDA’s tobacco authorities, including its regulations, on the FDA’s behalf."

Industry response

Analysts and industry experts have said that the FDA clamping down on menthol flavorings is one dramatic regulatory shift from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.

According to Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav, menthol cigarettes account for 35% of cigarettes sold in the United States.

That includes more than 50% of cigarette volumes for both Reynolds American Inc., which makes No. 2-overall traditional menthol cigarette Newport and Camel menthol brands, and for ITG Brands Inc., which makes Kool and Salem menthol brands.

Gaurav said U.S. menthol cigarette sales account for 25% of overall profits for Reynolds’ parent company, British American Tobacco Plc., as well as 15% of ITG’s parent company Imperial Brands Plc.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. said in a statement Thursday that "we strongly believe that there are more effective routes to deliver tobacco harm reduction than banning menthol in cigarettes."

"Evidence from other markets, including Canada and the European Union where similar bans have been imposed, demonstrates little impact on overall cigarette consumption."

Reynolds said its viewpoint on scientific studies on menthol flavorings is that they "show no difference in the health risks associated with menthol cigarettes compared to non-menthol cigarettes, nor does it support that menthol cigarettes adversely affect initiation, dependence or cessation.

"As a result, we do not believe the published science supports regulating menthol cigarettes differently from non-menthol cigarettes.

"We believe our portfolio of scientifically substantiated reduced risk products can play a critical role in its delivery," Reynolds said. "We will continue to work with FDA to support access and choice for adult consumers."

Philip Morris USA, which makes top-selling Marlboro, said in a statement Thursday that "we believe harm reduction, not prohibition, is the better path forward."

"Taking these products out of the legal marketplace will push them into unregulated, criminal markets that don’t follow any regulations and ignore minimum age laws.

"We will continue to engage in this long-term regulatory process.”

Next steps

Gaurav provided on April 22 how he sees the next steps unfolding.

“We are on step 3/4 of a 9-step process,” Gaurav said.

“Every step of this process takes at least four months. This will mean that any final rule by the FDA is at least two years and more likely three years away.”

Among the FDA’s considerations are addressing scientific, legal, law enforcement, public health, industry and budgetary stakeholders.

Gaurav said the FDA will need to respond to all the comments in an iterative process before it can publish a final rule.

“The industry will also likely pursue litigation once a final rule is published,” he said. “This can add another 1-3 years. The industry can request an injunction on implementation of a menthol ban during the time the issue is under litigation.”

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog said Thursday that "while there is some risk a federal ban on menthol cigarettes could reduce smoker initiation and potentially be a catalyst that prompts a number of smokers to quit, thereby having some negative impact on cig volumes, we continue to believe a more likely scenario is for menthol cig users to convert to non-menthol cig products or to reduced-risk products that have a menthol variant such as e-vapor."

"Following the menthol ban in the EU, BAT noted more than 90% of cigarette smokers remained in the cigarette category. Of those who stopped smoking, 70% moved to vaping.

"Importantly, the FDA’s guidelines require that, for this menthol ban on cigarettes to be implemented, it needs to be proven that it is science-based and does not have any unintended consequences," Herzog said. "This could make for a lengthy process and an uncertain outcome."

