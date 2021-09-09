FDA doesn't meet federal deadline on new e-cigarette regulations

The FDA said that from January through August, it issued 169 warning letters to firms selling or distributing more than 17 million unauthorized ENDS products because they did not submit premarket applications by the Sept. 9, 2020, deadline.

Others were ordered to remove their ENDS products after continuing to sell those products without a marketing authorization order from the FDA.

"America's tobacco regulatory system is broken beyond repair," said Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association.

"While we support products like Vuse and Juul gaining authorization from the FDA, it is absurd that the same agency that found time to ban over 5 million vaping products manufactured by small businesses is now indicating they need more time to review products with massive market shares.

"If smoking rates go up in 2022 and beyond, do not blame the tobacco industry," Conley said. "This predictable result will entirely be the fault of elected officials and regulators who have utterly failed to protect public health."

Financial issues