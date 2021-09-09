FDA doesn't meet federal deadline on new e-cigarette regulations

The Food and Drug Administration did not meet Thursday's federal court-ordered deadline for deciding which premarket tobacco market applications to grant for electronic cigarettes.
Multiple national media outlets, first by the Wall Street Journal, have reported the FDA will seek more time on the pivotal issue, particularly as it involves top-selling Juul.
E-cigarette manufacturers had to submit by Sept. 9, 2020, their premarket tobacco market applications (PMTA) in order to stay in the marketplace for at least another 12 months.
The FDA could not be immediately reached for comment on plans for an announcement.
An update posted on the FDA's website Thursday said "while our review of premarket applications is ongoing, we remain vigilant in overseeing the market and continue to prioritize the use of our enforcement resources to curb the unlawful marketing of tobacco products."
"A small percentage of the more than 6.5 million products that were the subject of timely submitted applications still remain under review after Sept. 9.
"We continue to work expeditiously on the remaining applications, many of which are in the final stages of review, and will issue our decisions on a rolling basis."
The FDA said it "will continue to make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis according to our enforcement priorities and individual circumstances, recognizing that we are unable, as a practical matter, to take enforcement action against every illegally marketed tobacco product, and that we need to make the best use of agency resources."
The FDA announcement, when it comes, could provide clarity on what happens to the rate of substitution between traditional cigarettes and vaping.
Reynolds American Inc. said Thursday it would withhold comment until an FDA announcement.
Anti-tobacco and public-health advocacy groups are strongly urging the FDA to ban all non-tobacco e-cigarette flavors.
In recent weeks, the FDA has announced rejecting millions of electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products from small e-cigarette producers, but not for the top manufacturers that include R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., Juul Labs Inc., Fontem Ventures and NJoy.
E-cigarette sales overall have slumped since February 2020, when the FDA implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.
Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” in February 2021, or risk enforcement actions.
The FDA said that from January through August, it issued 169 warning letters to firms selling or distributing more than 17 million unauthorized ENDS products because they did not submit premarket applications by the Sept. 9, 2020, deadline.
Others were ordered to remove their ENDS products after continuing to sell those products without a marketing authorization order from the FDA.
"America's tobacco regulatory system is broken beyond repair," said Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association.
"While we support products like Vuse and Juul gaining authorization from the FDA, it is absurd that the same agency that found time to ban over 5 million vaping products manufactured by small businesses is now indicating they need more time to review products with massive market shares.
"If smoking rates go up in 2022 and beyond, do not blame the tobacco industry," Conley said. "This predictable result will entirely be the fault of elected officials and regulators who have utterly failed to protect public health."
Financial issues
The viability of e-cigarette sales, and whether the FDA will eliminate menthol flavoring and allow just tobacco flavoring, is becoming a pivotal financial issue for top tobacco manufacturers, such as British American Tobacco Plc, Reynolds' parent company, and Philip Morris USA.
Jack Bowles, BAT’s chief executive, said Wednesday that Vuse is playing the lead role in BAT's 50.4% revenue growth in non-combustible products comparing the first halves of fiscal 2020 and 2021. That includes a 59% jump in vapor revenue.
According to the latest Nielsen analysis of convenience store data, released Tuesday, Vuse continued to chip away at the market share of Juul. The report covers the four-week period ending Aug. 28.
Nielsen determined Vuse had a 31.7% market share, up from 31.2% in the previous report. Juul was at 41.1%, unchanged from the previous report.
Meanwhile, Altria Group Inc., parent of Philip Morris USA, has written down several times the $12.8 billion investment it made for a 35% ownership stake in Juul in December 2018.
The $12.8 billion investment in Juul was the largest single-company investment ever for Altria. When it was made, Juul held a 76% U.S. market share.
The latest Altria disclosure of its Juul investment in September 2020 listed it as valued at $1.6 billion.
BAT transformation
British American Tobacco Plc, Reynolds' parent company, is in the early stages of a transformation from traditional cigarettes to potentially reduced-risk tobacco and nicotine products.
Already holding a U.S. leadership role in electronic cigarettes, moist snuff and snus, BAT is attempting to raise the profile — and legitimacy — of its initiative.
A BAT-compiled report released in June summarizes the findings of 10 years’ worth of scientific studies on smoke-free products.
Some of the studies found a reduced risk element to e-cigarettes, while others cautioned that such products were no safer than traditional cigarettes.
According to the report, multiple scientific studies show “switching completely to vaping with high-quality products has reduced health risks compared to smoking, contrary to many consumer beliefs.”
“According to population modelling studies cited in the review, a significant reduction in premature deaths could be achieved if current smokers switched exclusively to vaping rather than continuing to smoke.”
Most anti-tobacco advocacy groups scrutinize smokeless innovations to determine whether they could serve a public-health benefit, or work as gateway products to cigarettes, particularly for youths.
BAT said it believes the cumulative nature of the report will “show that, over the past decade, the number of people who incorrectly believe vaping is as harmful or more harmful than smoking conventional cigarettes has risen in the UK, Europe and the U.S.”
Surgeon General view
In January 2020, then-U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams released a 30-year update on smoking-cessation efforts that provided a mixed message on the effectiveness of electronic cigarettes.
E-cigarettes are not currently approved by the FDA as a quit-smoking aid, and are not considered as safe products for any user.
“E-cigarettes, a continually changing and diverse group of products, are used in a variety of ways,” Adams said in the 20-page consumer guide.
“Therefore, it is difficult to make generalizations about efficacy for cessation based on clinical trials involving a particular e-cigarette. More research is needed on whether e-cigarettes are effective for smoking cessation and to better understand the health effects of e-cigarettes.”
Adams also cited the need to “connect with smokers where they are.”
The guide recommended that “in order for adult smokers to achieve any meaningful health benefits from e-cigarettes, they would need to fully switch to e-cigarettes and stop smoking cigarettes and other tobacco products completely.”
“Among those who have switched completely, the ultimate goal should be to also stop using e-cigarettes completely.”
