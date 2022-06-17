FDA extends public comment period on tobacco products

The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it has extended by 30 days — until Aug. 2 — the public comment period on two proposed rules addressing tobacco product standards for menthol cigarettes and for flavored cigars.

FDA said the decision to extend the comment period was in response to requests from the public. The agency also said it received requests to not extend the comment period from public health organizations.

“FDA believes that a 90-day comment period is appropriate, as it allows adequate additional time for people to fully consider the proposed rules, including specific requests for comments, and develop and submit comments without significantly lengthening the rulemaking proceedings.”

The FDA proposed on April 29 a ban on both product categories. The actions had been expected by industry analysts and anti-tobacco advocates.

Yet, it remains highly likely that tobacco manufacturers will have years to adapt to a menthol-free industry, if a menthol ban ever takes force.

The FDA likely will face multiple lawsuits from tobacco manufacturers and anti-smoking groups considering that in 2009, Congress exempted menthol from banned flavorings in traditional cigarettes in the federal Tobacco Control Act.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.