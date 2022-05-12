FDA grants authorizations to certain Reynolds' Vuse products, but denies majority of applications

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. gained a limited regulatory success Thursday from the Food and Drug Administration.

The agency approved premarket tobacco application authorization for six Vuse Vibe and Vuse Ciro electronic-cigarette products. That allows for the products to be legally marketed in the U.S.

However, the FDA issued marketing denials "for multiple other Vuse Vibe and Vuse Ciro e-cigarette products."

The premarket application standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.

The approvals are for two Vuse Vibe power units and its tank original tobacco flavored 3.0% style, along with two Vuse Ciro power units and its cartridge original tobacco flavored 1.5% style.

"For each device, two versions of the power units were authorized to reflect different battery manufacturers described in the company’s applications," The FDA said.

"While this action permits these specific products to be sold in the U.S., it does not mean these products are safe nor are they 'FDA approved.' All tobacco products are harmful and potentially addictive. Those who do not use tobacco products shouldn’t start."

For the multiple products that were denied, "any of those products currently on the market must be removed or FDA may take enforcement action. Retailers should contact R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. with any questions about products in their inventory."

BAT response

British American Tobacco Plc, parent company of Reynolds, said in a statement "these authorizations represent the broadest portfolio of market authorizations provided to any company in the U.S."

Reynolds said applications for its menthol flavors "remains under review and can remain on market pending a decision from the agency.

"FDA issued a denial for the applications of other flavors. Those flavored vapor products, in accordance with prior-issued FDA industry guidance, are not currently marketed or sold in the U.S. We are reviewing FDA’s decision on those applications to determine next steps."

BAT added the Vuse Alto styles remain under review and will continue to be available for adult nicotine consumers. The Vuse Alto PMTA was submitted nearly a year after Vuse Solo, and five months after Vuse Vibe and Ciro,

"Those applications share foundational science," BAT said.

The FDA said that for the authorized Vuse products, "chemical testing was sufficient to determine that overall harmful and potentially harmful constituent levels in the aerosol of these products is lower than in combusted cigarette smoke."

"Further, data provided by the applicant demonstrated that participants who had used only the authorized Vuse Vibe and Vuse Ciro products had lower levels of exposure to non-nicotine HPHCs compared to the dual users of the new products and combusted cigarettes.

"Therefore, these products have the potential to benefit adult smokers who switch completely or significantly reduce their cigarette consumption."

The FDA said it "will closely monitor how these products are marketed and will act as necessary if the company fails to comply with any applicable statutory or regulatory requirements, or if there is a notable increase in the number of non-smokers — including youth — using these products."

Rising to No. 1

Vuse recently regained — barely — the top market share for the industry sector among convenience store sales.

Several tobacco analysts reported May 5 that Vuse has edged past Juul in the latest Nielsen analysis of convenience store data that covers the four-week period ending April 23.

Vuse was at a 34.8% market share, while Juul was at 34.4%.

It was the first time Vuse held the top market share in the Nielsen report since November 2017.

However, for the past 52 weeks, Juul remains ahead 36.6% to 30.5%.

By comparison, Juul held a 74.6% U.S. e-cig market share as recently as May 2019, which is when a series of regulatory actions led to product-reduction concessions by Juul Labs Inc.

Previous authorization

In October, the FDA issued a landmark ruling Tuesday in approving Reynolds Vapor's tobacco flavor of the Vuse Solo closed electronic nicotine delivery system, its power unit and two replacement cartridges.

However, the FDA rejected at that time submissions for 10 flavored Vuse Solo products. It said at that time it “is still evaluating” the company’s application for menthol-flavored products for Vuse Solo.

Reynolds said in an October statement that the FDA’s orders “confirm that Vuse Solo products are appropriate for the protection of the public health, underscoring years of scientific study and research dedicated to ensuring that adult nicotine consumers age 21+ have access to innovative and potentially less harmful alternatives to traditional tobacco products.”

“Regarding FDA’s limited concerns on those applications not currently on the market, we are carefully studying the agency analysis and decision.

The latest approval comes after Reynolds Vapor made its PMTA submissions for multiple Vuse products on Oct. 11, 2019. The FDA agreed to review the submissions on Dec. 1, 2019.

Analyst responses

The FDA rulings have drawn mixed reactions from industry observers, anti-tobacco and anti-smoking advocates.

Some have praised the ruling in an it’s-about-time manner.

Some agreed with the ruling, but lamented that the FDA chose to approve a Big Three tobacco manufacturer’s product, while denying and rejecting thousands of PMTA applications and millions of vapor products from smaller e-cigarette makers in recent months.

Others said it’s likely that the ruling will prompt a series of lawsuits from not only manufacturers whose PMTA submissions were rejected, but possibly Reynolds Vapor regarding the 10 denied Vuse flavors.

Seeing the FDA decision as confirmation that only top tobacco manufacturers would be able to successfully reach the finish line of the regulatory gauntlet was David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

“To date, it appears the companies least motivated to replace (traditional) cigarettes and the products least likely to be preferred alternatives to (traditional) cigarettes are the ones most likely to meet with FDA approval,” Sweanor said.

“That is better news for the cigarette business than it is for public health or consumer rights.”

