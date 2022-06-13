FDA issues another limited authorization of e-cigarette products

The Food and Drug Administration employed a familiar strategy Friday in authorizing a limited number of electronic cigarettes products of a major tobacco manufacturer — NJoy LLC — while denying the vast majority of submissions.

This time, the FDA authorized two new NJoy tobacco products through the premarket tobacco-product application pathway. They are its tobacco-flavored disposable e-cigarettes in Daily rich 4.5% and Daily extra rich 6% — the percentages are for nicotine content.

Meanwhile, the FDA issued marketing denial orders "for multiple other Daily e-cigarette products. Any of those products that remain on the market must be removed, or FDA may take enforcement action."

The premarket application standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.

Applications for two other menthol-flavored Daily products remain under FDA review.

The authorization allows these products to be legally marketed in the U.S.

The FDA cautioned again that with previous authorizations of other manufacturers' e-cigarettes, "while this action permits these specific products to be sold in the U.S., it does not mean these products are safe nor are they FDA approved."

"All tobacco products are harmful and potentially addictive. Those who do not use tobacco products shouldn’t start.

On April 27, the FDA authorized NJoy Ace styles: its closed e-cigarette device and three accompanying tobacco-flavored e-liquid pods Classic Tobacco 2.4%, Classic Tobacco 5% and Rich Tobacco 5%.

The latest Nielsen analysis of convenience-store data, covering the four-week period ending May 21, determined that NJoy holds a 3% market share.

Meanwhile, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Juul was at 35.1% market share and Juul Labs' Juul at 33.1%.

Vuse mixed results

On May 12, the FDA authorized R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. for six Vuse Vibe and Vuse Ciro electronic-cigarette products.

However, the FDA issued marketing denials “for multiple other Vuse Vibe and Vuse Ciro e-cigarette products.”

Those approvals are for two Vuse Vibe power units and its tank original tobacco flavored 3.0% style, along with two Vuse Ciro power units and its cartridge original tobacco flavored 1.5% style.

“For each device, two versions of the power units were authorized to reflect different battery manufacturers described in the company’s applications,” The FDA said.

For the multiple Vuse products that were denied, “any of those products currently on the market must be removed or FDA may take enforcement action."

British American Tobacco Plc, parent company of Reynolds, said in a May 12 statement “these authorizations represent the broadest portfolio of market authorizations provided to any company in the U.S.”

Reynolds said applications for its menthol flavors “remains under review and can remain on market pending a decision from the agency.

“FDA issued a denial for the applications of other flavors. Those flavored vapor products, in accordance with prior-issued FDA industry guidance, are not currently marketed or sold in the U.S. We are reviewing FDA’s decision on those applications to determine next steps.”

BAT added the Vuse Alto styles remain under review and will continue to be available for adult nicotine consumers. The Vuse Alto PMTA was submitted nearly a year after Vuse Solo, and five months after Vuse Vibe and Ciro,

“Those applications share foundational science,” BAT said.

The FDA said that for the authorized Vuse products, “chemical testing was sufficient to determine that overall harmful and potentially harmful constituent levels in the aerosol of these products is lower than in combusted cigarette smoke.”

The FDA said it “will closely monitor how these products are marketed and will act as necessary if the company fails to comply with any applicable statutory or regulatory requirements, or if there is a notable increase in the number of non-smokers — including youth — using these products.”

Previous authorizations

In October, the FDA issued a landmark ruling Tuesday in approving Reynolds Vapor’s tobacco flavor of the Vuse Solo closed electronic nicotine delivery system, its power unit and two replacement cartridges.

However, the FDA rejected at that time submissions for 10 flavored Vuse Solo products. It said at that time it “is still evaluating” the company’s application for menthol-flavored products for Vuse Solo.

Reynolds said in an October statement that the FDA’s orders “confirm that Vuse Solo products are appropriate for the protection of the public health, underscoring years of scientific study and research dedicated to ensuring that adult nicotine consumers age 21+ have access to innovative and potentially less harmful alternatives to traditional tobacco products.”

“Regarding FDA’s limited concerns on those applications not currently on the market, we are carefully studying the agency analysis and decision.

The latest approval comes after Reynolds Vapor made its PMTA submissions for multiple Vuse products on Oct. 11, 2019. The FDA agreed to review the submissions on Dec. 1, 2019.

On March 25, the FDA authorized several tobacco-flavored electronic cigarette products for Japan Tobacco Plc’s Logic brand.

Given that Logic has a miniscule 0.9% market share — though fifth overall — in the latest Nielsen convenience store report, the ripple effect from the FDA approval may prove pivotal or irrelevant.

The electronic nicotine delivery system, known by the acronym ENDS, products include Logic Technology Development LLC’s Logic Vapeleaf, Logic Power and Logic Pro brands, including devices.

However, the FDA also issued marketing denial orders to Logic for multiple other ENDS products, which signals that those products must be removed from the marketplace or agency may take enforcement action.

