FDA issues marketing order for modified heat-not-burn cigarette
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday issued a marketing order to Philip Morris Products SA that authorizes the sale of the IQOS 3 system holder and charger.
IQOS is Philip Morris’ main heat-not-burn traditional cigarette product. The FDA issued a marketing order for the IQOS 1 version in April 2019.
The FDA said the newly authorized version has minor design differences, including how the holder inserts into the charger, changes to the charging connectors and LED indicator lights, a new touch feedback feature, and an option to reduce the perceived heat from the tobacco aerosol inhaled by users.
Data on product use in international markets suggest no differences among user populations from the previous version of the device holder and charger, including no new concerns regarding product initiation or use among youth and young adults.
The FDA said the marketing order “does not mean this product is safe or FDA-approved.”
The IQOS 3 application was the first supplemental premarket tobacco application received by FDA.
Richard Craver
Raytheon board OKs $5B stock buyback
The board of directors for Raytheon Technologies Corp. approved Monday authorizing the repurchase of up to $5 billion worth of the company’s outstanding stock.
The new authorization replaces the company's previous program, approved on Oct. 14, 2015.
At Monday’s closing share price of $73.04, Raytheon could repurchase 68.45 million shares, or 4.5% of the 1.52 billion outstanding shares.
Raytheon has about 1,500 employees at last count at its Collins Aerospace division in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
22nd Century gains another FDA research order
22nd Century Group Inc. said Tuesday that it has received another research order from the Food and Drug Administration, this time for 3.6 million sticks of its very-low-nicotine Spectrum traditional cigarettes.
Altogether, 22nd Century has provided nearly 29 million Spectrum cigarette sticks to the FDA for research usage.
The FDA order is not linked to the modified-risk tobacco application that 22nd Century has before the agency.
22nd Century said again that it “believes that authorization of the company's application is imminent.” The application was the subject of a FDA review on Feb 14.
The company said it is prepared to begin shipping its very-low-nicotine cigarettes within 90 days of FDA authorization.
Based in Williamsville, N.Y., 22nd Century opened cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville in 2014. Following a round of job cuts in January, the company has 51 of its 69 employees in Mocksville at last count.
Richard Craver
BAT names Harley Davidson executive to board
British American Tobacco Plc, the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., said Monday it has named Darrell Thomas as an independent member of its board of directors, effective immediately.
Thomas serves as vice president and treasurer for Harley-Davidson Inc.
Thomas also has worked with PepsiCo as assistant treasurer, as well as 19 years in the banking industry.
Richard Craver
