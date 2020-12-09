FDA issues marketing order for modified heat-not-burn cigarette

The new authorization replaces the company's previous program, approved on Oct. 14, 2015.

At Monday’s closing share price of $73.04, Raytheon could repurchase 68.45 million shares, or 4.5% of the 1.52 billion outstanding shares.

Raytheon has about 1,500 employees at last count at its Collins Aerospace division in Winston-Salem.

22nd Century gains another FDA research order

22nd Century Group Inc. said Tuesday that it has received another research order from the Food and Drug Administration, this time for 3.6 million sticks of its very-low-nicotine Spectrum traditional cigarettes.

Altogether, 22nd Century has provided nearly 29 million Spectrum cigarette sticks to the FDA for research usage.

The FDA order is not linked to the modified-risk tobacco application that 22nd Century has before the agency.

22nd Century said again that it “believes that authorization of the company's application is imminent.” The application was the subject of a FDA review on Feb 14.

The company said it is prepared to begin shipping its very-low-nicotine cigarettes within 90 days of FDA authorization.