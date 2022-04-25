FDA menthol ban ruling expected this week

Food and Drug Administration bans on menthol traditional cigarettes and cigars could be announced this week, according to industry analysts and anti-tobacco advocates.

However, it remains highly likely that tobacco manufacturers will have years to adapt to a menthol-free industry, if a menthol ban ever takes force.

The FDA likely will face multiple lawsuits from tobacco manufacturers and anti-smoking groups considering that in 2009, Congress exempted menthol from banned flavorings in traditional cigarettes in the federal Tobacco Control Act.

The White House signaled Thursday that its review on expected bans for menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars is complete.

The FDA said on April 29, 2021, that it planned to publish its proposed rule on a menthol ban within a year.

The FDA has said 30% of all adult smokers and more than 40% of all youth smokers consume a menthol style. About 85% of Black smokers prefer menthol flavoring, compared with 30% of white smokers, the agency said.

FDA reasoning

“Banning menthol in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products,” acting FDA commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

“With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce youth initiation, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers, and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products.”

Analysts and industry experts anticipated the FDA clamping down on menthol flavorings as one dramatic regulatory shift from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.

According to Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav, menthol cigarettes account for 35% of cigarettes sold in the United States.

That includes more than 50% of cigarette volumes for both Reynolds American Inc., which makes No. 2-overall traditional menthol cigarette Newport and Camel menthol brands, and for ITG Brands Inc., which makes Kool and Salem menthol brands.

Gaurav said U.S. menthol cigarette sales account for 25% of overall profits for Reynolds' parent company, British American Tobacco Plc., as well as 15% of ITG's parent company Imperial Brands Plc.

Reynolds said in a May 2021 statement that “the published science does not support regulating menthol cigarettes differently from non-menthol ... nor does it support that menthol cigarettes adversely affect initiation, dependence or cessation.”

“Reynolds will evaluate any proposed regulation and will participate in any consultation and the rulemaking process by submitting robust, science-based evidence.”

Next steps

Gaurav provided Friday how he sees the next steps unfolding.

"We are on step 3/4 of a 9-step process," Gaurav said.

"Every step of this process takes at least four months. This will mean that any final rule by the FDA is at least two years and more likely three years away."

Among the FDA's considerations are addressing scientific, legal, law enforcement, public health, industry and budgetary stakeholders.

Gaurav said the FDA will need to respond to all the comments in an iterative process before it can publish a final rule.

"The industry will also likely pursue litigation once a final rule is published," he said.

"This can add another 1-3 years. The industry can request an injunction on implementation of a menthol ban during the time the issue is under litigation."

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery said “we consider the U.S. regulatory environment to be manageable. We expect any menthol ban, if one comes, to be years and years away.”

Gaurav said that from recent menthol bans in Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom, "menthol cigs were in the mid-high single digits of European and Canada cigarette volumes."

However, Gaurav cautioned that "neither Europe nor Canada saw an acceleration in cigarette volumes decline post-menthol cigarette bans, as 99% menthol smokers simply migrated from menthol cigs to regular cigs."

Health coalitions

Last week, a coalition of 77 public health, medical, education and community organizations wrote to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf "to express strong support" for banning menthol cigarettes and all flavored cigars.

"As the FDA stated, 'these actions will launch us on a trajectory toward ending tobacco-related disease and death in the U.S.'

Separately, the NAACP also expressed its support for the bans.

“We do not agree with the tobacco industry's message and strategy presented by a few Black leaders: prohibiting menthol cigarettes would be discriminatory. We reject this view," the NAACP said in a news release.

"The failure to prohibit the sale of menthol cigarettes and products would be discriminatory and counter the goal and function of the FDA to protect and promote public health for all, including the African-American community.”

RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi said some of the issues facing the FDA include “unintended consequences having to be considered, such as will consumers self-mentholate and does a ban encourage illicit trade?”

Modi said because nicotine is the addictive element in cigarettes, he projects smokers will just shift to traditional tobacco-flavored cigarettes rather than quit smoking.

