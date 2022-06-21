FDA rolls out proposal to sharply reduce nicotine levels in traditional cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration formally rolled out Tuesday its proposal to reduce nicotine content in traditional cigarettes to minimal and potentially non-addictive levels by as early as May 2023.

“Nicotine is powerfully addictive,” FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement.

“Making cigarettes and other combusted tobacco products minimally addictive or non-addictive would help save lives."

However, the proposal is expected to draw legal challenges from tobacco manufacturers that could take several years to address, similar to projections about the FDA's recent strategy to prohibit or severely limit menthol flavoring in traditional cigarettes.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav has said that any rulemaking process could take two years. Potential litigation from the industry could lead to another two years of delay, and implementation at retail may add another year."

The FDA notice posted to the federal Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs' website included a brief synopsis and justification for the proposal regulation.

After noting that more than 480,000 Americans die prematurely from a smoking-attributed disease, "nearly all these adverse health effects are ultimately the result of addiction to the nicotine in combusted tobacco products."

"This proposed rule is a tobacco product standard that would establish a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and certain finished tobacco products. FDA would take this action to reduce addictiveness to certain tobacco products, thus giving addicted users a greater ability to quit.

"This product standard would also help to prevent experimenters (mainly youth) from initiating regular use, and, therefore, from becoming regular smokers."

22nd Century angle

In December, the FDA approved the designation of the “VLN King” and “VLN Menthol King” brands of 22nd Century Group Inc. as modified-risk options to traditional cigarettes. It is conducting a test market for the brands in the Chicagoland area.

22nd Century has its manufacturing plant in Mocksville with 56 employees.

If very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes prove attractive to tobacco consumers, the end result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.

The FDA has placed limitations on how the two brands can be marketed. It allows 22nd Century to make the following claims: 95% less nicotine than most traditional cigarettes; “helps reduce your nicotine consumption;” and “greatly reduces your nicotine consumption.”

“When using any of the reduced exposure claims in the product label, labeling or advertising, the company must include ‘helps you smoke less,” according to the FDA news release.

“The FDA also recommends that the labeling and advertising include the statement: ‘Nicotine is addictive. Less nicotine does NOT mean safer. All cigarettes can cause disease and death.’ “

It’s a controversial authorization for the FDA, given a modified-risk tobacco product designation allows for the advertising of products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.

22nd Century can now market the two products as having the capability to “help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers who use them” — products that the company touts “that smokes, tastes and smells like a conventional cigarette.”

James Mish, the company’s chief executive, said in December that the authorization “places the FDA and 22nd Century together at the vanguard of transforming the tobacco industry.”

“With 60% of adult smokers in our U.S. market research telling us they are likely to try VLN, this is a complete game-changer for 22nd Century, the tobacco industry, public health and adult smokers looking to change their relationship with nicotine — the addictive chemical found in all tobacco products,” Mish said.

Controversial

The FDA proposal on nicotine level is controversial in part because the burning of tobacco leaves is the cause of most carcinogens associated with traditional cigarettes.

Nicotine, while addictive and potentially harmful to the brain, heart and lungs, is not considered as a carcinogen.

Some anti-smoking advocates are concerned that smokers will consume more of the very-low-nicotine cigarettes in order to gain the same nicotine levels as they are accustomed to now.

“There is a grave danger that this will reinforce inaccurate beliefs that it is the nicotine, rather than the inhalation of smoke, that is the cause of the harm from cigarette smoking,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

“Science has shown for decades that people smoke to get nicotine, but die from the smoke.”

Other anti-smoking advocates say an FDA emphasis on very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes could steer tobacco consumers away from potentially less harmful products, such as electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn cigarettes and moist snuff.

“I have taken the position for many years that VLN products are only truly effective as a harm-reduction strategy if there are lower-risk harm-reduction tobacco and nicotine products on the market,” said Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health.

Ballin said that strategy needs to be accompanied by “an aggressive educational campaign that would give consumers truthful accurate and non-misleading information about the risks and relative risk of the spectrum of products.”

“Approval of the 22nd Century product comes up way short in accomplishing that goal.”

Matthew Myers, president of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said the FDA's very-low-nicotine proposal "is a truly game-changing proposal that would accelerate declines in smoking and save millions of lives from cancer and other tobacco-related diseases."

"No other action would do more to help achieve the goals of the Biden administration’s Cancer Moonshot project to end cancer as we know it, as smoking is responsible for 30% of all cancer deaths and causes more than a dozen types of cancer throughout the body."

Myers said the FDA should extend the very-low-nicotine strategy to all tobacco products "to prevent switching to other harmful products."

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.