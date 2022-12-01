FDA says Reynolds withdraws modified-risk applications for 6 Camel Snus styles

The Food and Drug Administration disclosed Thursday that R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has requested the withdrawal of modified-risk tobacco product applications for six Camel Snus flavored products.

The withdrawal requests were made Oct. 25, according to a brief FDA news release.

The styles are Frost, Frost Large, Mellow, Mint, Robust and Winterchill.

Reynolds could not be immediately reached for comment about the withdrawal request for applications submitted in April 2017.

"Withdrawal of an MRTP application does not prevent a company from submitting a new MRTP application for the tobacco products in the future," the FDA said. The department deferred additional comment and details to Reynolds.

If any application is approved by the FDA, Reynolds would be able to market the snus styles as posing less risk for smokers who stop smoking and use the products in place of cigarettes.

Snus, which became popular first in Sweden, are teabag-like pouches of loose tobacco that users stick between their cheek and gum, but that don’t require spitting.

They are marketed in part for use in places where smoking is prohibited.

Reynolds submitted its applications in April 2017, which included more than 450,000 pages of data and extensive scientific research.

In September 2018, an FDA scientific advisory committee approved advancing the applications for the six Camel Snus styles.

Reynolds' application withdrawals "is a sign both of the FDA continuing to erect huge barriers for any low-risk product that can replace lethal cigarettes, and the interest of RJR/BAT in delaying a transition away from cigarette smoking.," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"The FDA, for reasons of ideology and a law designed to protect cigarettes, is doing the opposite of what the agency has historically done to protect the health of Americans by transitioning markets to safer goods and services.

"The abstinence-only ideologues and the cigarette companies both win by slowing the substitution of non-combustible products for the smoke-inhalation products that dominate the market," Sweanor said.

Camel Snus has been the dominant snus product in the U.S. since its 2006 debut.

Reynolds said in a statement in September 2018 that the committee “recognized that the available science supports that switching completely from cigarettes to Camel Snus can significantly reduce smokers’ risk of lung cancer and respiratory disease.”

The manufacturer cautioned that the committee “was evenly divided on claims regarding oral cancer and heart disease.”

“The (committee) also recognized that switching to snus means less risk for smokers of cigarettes, and that no smoke equals less risk.”

A key element in the process was Reynolds submitting, and the committee reviewing, proposed marketing and advertising materials. The committee offered recommendations to the company and the FDA on those materials.

In October 2019, the FDA approved a modified-risk tobacco product authorization for eight General Snus styles by Swedish Match USA Inc. — loose, original large, dry mint original mini; mini portion white large; regular portion white large; classic blend portion white large (12 count); Nordic mint portion white large (12 count); and wintergreen portion white large.

At that time, anti-smoking advocates say the General Snus ruling should bode well for Camel Snus products.

The Swedish manufacturer began the modified-risk regulatory process in June 2014 in an application that contained more than 100,000 pages.

The General Snus styles have been available at retail since 2015 after clearing the FDA’s premarket tobacco-application process, which requires the agency to consider products’ existing risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog said “the ability to make a modified risk claim in tobacco/nicotine is a real game changer, in our view.”

“Not just from a consumer perception point of view, but also in terms of potential tax favorability down the line since it’s logical that a tobacco product that is less harmful to public health should be taxed less onerously than a higher risk product.”