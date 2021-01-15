 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FDA sends warning letters to e-nicotine liquid makers
0 comments

FDA sends warning letters to e-nicotine liquid makers

{{featured_button_text}}

The Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters Friday to 10 manufacturers of nicotine liquids for electronic cigarettes to stop selling and distributing their products.

The FDA said the companies’ products lack premarket authorization, which makes them illegal. The companies did not submit a premarket tobacco product application by the Sept. 9 deadline.

The companies are: Little House Vapes LLC; Castle Rock Vapor LLC; Dropsmoke Inc.; Perfection Vapes Inc.; CLS Trading LLC, doing business as Vape Dudes HQ; Session Supply Co.; Coastal E-Liquid Laboratory/GC Vapors LLC; Dr. Crimmy LLC, doing business as Dr. Crimmy’s V-Liquid; CMM Capital LLC, doing business as ETX Vape; and Barn Brew LLC, doing business as E-Cig Barn LLC.

Although each warning letter cites specific products as examples, the FDA said collectively these companies have listed a combined total of more than 100,000 products.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News