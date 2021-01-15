FDA sends warning letters to e-nicotine liquid makers

The Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters Friday to 10 manufacturers of nicotine liquids for electronic cigarettes to stop selling and distributing their products.

The FDA said the companies’ products lack premarket authorization, which makes them illegal. The companies did not submit a premarket tobacco product application by the Sept. 9 deadline.

The companies are: Little House Vapes LLC; Castle Rock Vapor LLC; Dropsmoke Inc.; Perfection Vapes Inc.; CLS Trading LLC, doing business as Vape Dudes HQ; Session Supply Co.; Coastal E-Liquid Laboratory/GC Vapors LLC; Dr. Crimmy LLC, doing business as Dr. Crimmy’s V-Liquid; CMM Capital LLC, doing business as ETX Vape; and Barn Brew LLC, doing business as E-Cig Barn LLC.

Although each warning letter cites specific products as examples, the FDA said collectively these companies have listed a combined total of more than 100,000 products.

