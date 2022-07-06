FDA temporarily backs off on ban of Juul products. Agency plans additional scientific review.

The Food and Drug Administration has backed off — for now — on proceeding with a ban of Juul electronic cigarettes that it announced June 23.

The decision comes after a federal judge issued on June 24 a temporary hold on the marketing denial order. The hold allows Juul to continue selling its e-cigarettes and related products.

The FDA updated its stance on Juul products in a series of tweets late Tuesday, rather than a typical news release or statement.

"The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review," the FDA posted.

"This administrative stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order during the additional review, but does not rescind it."

The FDA did not indicate how long the additional scientific review would take.

The tweets represent a significant change in message and tone from its June 23 announcement.

At that time, the FDA said it had rejected Juul’s pre-market tobacco product applications, saying they “lacked sufficient evidence regarding the toxicological profile of the products to demonstrate that marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

In the pre-market application process, the FDA considers products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users. An FDA authorization is required for products to be legally marketed in the U.S.

The FDA previously said Juul “must stop selling and distributing these products. In addition, those currently on the U.S. market must be removed, or risk enforcement action.”

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a June 23 statement that the step was "further progress on the FDA’s commitment to ensuring that all e-cigarette and electronic nicotine delivery system products currently being marketed to consumers meet our public health standards.”

The FDA's third tweet late Tuesday said the latest moves by the court and the FDA do not give Juul authorization to market, sell or ship products.

Juul has been attempting to reset the FDA’s view of its products and its reputation over the past year.

“As part of that process, the company reduced its product portfolio, halted television, print and digital product advertising, built up its science and evidence-based capabilities, and supported the Trump administration’s final flavor policy for ENDS products, while taking a methodical approach to its global presence,” the company said.

Joe Murillo, Juul’s chief regulatory officer, said Wednesday that "with this administrative stay from the FDA now in place, we continue to offer our products to adult smokers while we pursue the agency’s internal review process"

"We remain confident in the quality and substance of our applications and believe that ultimately we will be able to demonstrate that our products do in fact meet the statutory standard of being appropriate for the protection of the public health.

"We now look forward to re-engaging with the FDA on a science- and evidence-based process to pursue a marketing authorization for Juul products.”

Scientific or political?

For years, Juul has been the subject of intense anti-tobacco criticism for its once-dominant U.S. market share, as well as marketing campaigns decried for driving its popularity among teenagers and young adults.

For example, the 2020 Monitoring the Future study by University of Michigan researchers found that 28.2% of 12th-graders said they vaped at least once during a 30-day period.

That’s down from a record high of 30.9% in 2019. Researchers began reviewing vaping in 2015 when the rate was 16.3%.

The FDA decision was celebrated by anti-tobacco advocacy groups, such as the American Medical Association and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Meanwhile, the decision was lambasted by anti-smoking advocates and groups for eliminating a viable alternative for smokers wanting to wean themselves from traditional cigarettes.

"I think it is scientific and political," Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health, said Wednesday.

"Juul has been the whipping boy in the e-cigarette industry for a long list of things they did.

"The company, however, went through a major transformation to clean up its act."

Those steps, however, "did not deter its adversaries from mounting an on-going and aggressive public relations campaign against Juul, including the tobacco control community and allies in Congress," Ballin said.

"FDA was under tremendous pressure to act."

Ballin said not to discount the recent change in leadership with the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, which has served as point on tobacco-related regulations.

Ballin said that with the dispute in the courts, the FDA may have decided to step back and approach it in a more fair way."

"My initial reaction to their decision to deny the application and to require that the products be pulled from the market was arbitrary and capricious.

"Any outstanding issues should have been dealt with through engagement and dialogue."

Cowen & Co. analyst Vivien Azer said the FDA's tweets are "a clear response to the lawsuit filed by Juul that resulted in an emergency relief."

"With the agency specifically citing the scientific issues unique to Juul, it seems that the FDA is directly responding to the counterclaims made by JUUL in the courts through the appeals process.

"Juul noted they had provided the agency with adequate scientific data that the agency had failed to evaluate properly."

Azer said the FDA decision to conduct further scientific review could signify more negotiations with Juul in an attempt to resolve the issues outside federal court.

"Should Juul ultimately receive its premarket tobacco application, this would be a material positive for Altria as it would revitalize one portion of the company's reduced-risk product strategy."

Azer said tobacco manufacturers' reduced-risk products are "becoming increasingly important given the FDA's focus on several pieces of incremental combustible cigarette regulation, including a menthol ban and a very low nicotine policy."