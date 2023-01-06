FDA updates potential tobacco regulatory timelines

The timeline for a federal ban on menthol-flavored cigarettes has moved forward, but analysts continue to caution it could be a decade or more — if ever — before smokers are affected.

The Biden administration released Wednesday its Unified Agenda and Regulatory Plan for fall 2022, which includes the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In April, the Food and Drug Administration issued an expected proposal to ban menthol flavoring in traditional cigarettes and all non-tobacco flavorings in cigars.

Among the FDA’s considerations are addressing scientific, legal, law enforcement, public health, industry and budgetary stakeholders.

Of the eight rules addressing the tobacco industry, three have what Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav called "notable changes" from the spring 2022 plan. They are:

* Rules on a menthol ban in cigarettes and flavored cigars have moved to "final rule stage" vs. "proposed rule stage."

* Rules to ban characterizing flavors in cigars also have progressed to the final rule stage.

* The nicotine cap proposed standard development has been moved from May to October.

"We continue to believe the Food and Drug Administration's focus is going to revolve around the evaluation of Premarket Tobacco Applications of deemed products, notably e-cigarettes, in the next few months," Gaurav said.

"The FDA intends to publish a final (menthol) rule by August 2023. We expect a two- to three-year cycle from the day FDA passes any rule to the time such rule survives the inevitable court challenges.

"We don’t expect a menthol cigarette ban from the FDA implemented (if it were to pass) at least until 2026."

Menthol ban impact

Gaurav, as well as other tobacco industry analysts, have said a menthol ban on cigarettes could have negative implications for tobacco stocks with a significant U.S. presence.

Gaurav has reported that menthol cigarettes account for 35% of cigarettes sold in the United States.

That includes more than 50% of cigarette volumes for both Reynolds American Inc., which makes No. 2-overall traditional menthol cigarette Newport and Camel menthol brands, and for ITG Brands Inc., which makes Kool and Salem menthol brands.

Gaurav said U.S. menthol cigarette sales account for 25% of overall profits for Reynolds’ parent company, British American Tobacco Plc., as well as 15% of ITG’s parent company Imperial Brands Plc.

The FDA likely will face multiple lawsuits from tobacco manufacturers and anti-smoking groups considering that in 2009, Congress exempted menthol from banned flavorings in traditional cigarettes in the federal Tobacco Control Act.

The FDA said its actions “have the potential to significantly reduce disease and death from combusted tobacco product use, the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S."

The FDA has said 30% of all adult smokers and more than 40% of all youth smokers consume a menthol style. About 85% of Black smokers prefer menthol flavoring, compared with 30% of white smokers, the agency said.

Rachel Denlinger-Apte, an assistant professor of social sciences and health policy at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, said that “decades of research has shown that menthol flavoring makes cigarettes more appealing, harder to quit, and are disproportionately used by youth and young adults, Black and African-American individuals, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Nicotine levels

Gaurav said the nicotine cap regulations currently only affects 22nd Century Group Inc., which has its manufacturing operations in Mocksville.

The manufacturer’s VLN King and VLN Menthol King brands contain up to 95% less nicotine than conventional traditional cigarettes. It has been selling those cigarettes in test markets in Chicago and Colorado and is preparing for distribution in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

More than 40 anti-tobacco and public-health advocacy groups have filed a joint submission to the FDA urging it to reduce the nicotine levels to as low as legally possible to zero in hopes of curtailing demand.

Meanwhile, pro-tobacco and anti-smoking advocates expressed concern that smokers would opt to smoke more cigarettes to get the same levels of nicotine, which could make consuming cigarettes even riskier given the burning of tobacco leaves is the main carcinogen involved with traditional cigarettes.

They also expressed concerns about very-low-nicotine requirements being the catalyst for a thriving black market of foreign-made traditional cigarettes.

The FDA formally rolled out in June its proposal to reduce nicotine content in traditional cigarettes to minimal and potentially non-addictive levels by as early as May 2023.

"We think it will take a decade or longer for the FDA to introduce nicotine caps due to the long nine-step process at the FDA, the inevitable litigation, and then the one year given to retailers to get rid of the excess inventory," Gaurav said.

BAT has stated its opposition — and staked its reputation — on calling enhanced FDA oversight of tobacco products “not justified or workable.”

The global manufacturer strongly voiced its opinion in an analyst presentation, saying it “believes the FDA does not have the (congressional) authority to ban a category of product (in traditional markets) ... or reduce nicotine (levels) in tobacco products to zero.”

Responses

Reynolds Tobacco said in an April statement that “we strongly believe that there are more effective routes to deliver tobacco harm reduction than banning menthol in cigarettes.”

“Evidence from other markets, including Canada and the European Union where similar bans have been imposed, demonstrates little impact on overall cigarette consumption.”

Reynolds said its viewpoint on scientific studies on menthol flavorings is that they “show no difference in the health risks associated with menthol cigarettes compared to non-menthol cigarettes, nor does it support that menthol cigarettes adversely affect initiation, dependence or cessation.

“As a result, we do not believe the published science supports regulating menthol cigarettes differently from non-menthol cigarettes.

“We believe our portfolio of scientifically substantiated reduced risk products can play a critical role in its delivery,” Reynolds said. “We will continue to work with FDA to support access and choice for adult consumers.”

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog said that “while there is some risk a federal ban on menthol cigarettes could reduce smoker initiation and potentially be a catalyst that prompts a number of smokers to quit, thereby having some negative impact on cig volumes, we continue to believe a more likely scenario is for menthol cig users to convert to non-menthol cig products or to reduced-risk products that have a menthol variant such as e-vapor.”