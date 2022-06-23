FDA's decision to ban Juul products draws mixed response from advocates

The Food and Drug Administration's decision Thursday to remove Juul electronic cigarettes from U.S. retail sales evoked a decidedly mixed response from anti-tobacco and anti-smoking advocates.

The FDA said Juul "must stop selling and distributing these products. In addition, those currently on the U.S. market must be removed, or risk enforcement action."

For years, Juul has been the subject of intense anti-tobacco criticism for its once-dominant U.S. market share, as well as marketing campaigns decried for driving its popularity among teenagers and young adults.

The 2020 Monitoring the Future study by University of Michigan researchers found that 28.2% of 12th-graders said they vaped at least once during a 30-day period.

That’s down from a record high of 30.9% in 2019. Researchers began reviewing vaping in 2015 when the rate was 16.3%.

The FDA decision was celebrated by groups such as the American Medical Association and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

"Today’s action is a significant step toward keeping harmful tobacco products out of the hands of young people," Dr. Jack Resneck Jr., the AMA's president, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the decision was lambasted by anti-smoking advocates and groups for eliminating a viable alternative for smokers wanting to wean themselves from traditional cigarettes.

“If the FDA took the time to look at the science surrounding vape, instead of having knee-jerk reactions to statistics over youth consumption, they would see that vaping has been beneficial to countless individuals looking to quit smoking," according to a statement from the Blinc Group Inc., which designs and makes customized e-cigarette vaporizer products.

"The FDA’s potential decision is just furthering the government’s war on tobacco that isn’t science-based. For years, the European markets have embraced vape as such a necessary tool for the cessation of smoking that they offer health insurance breaks to those who vape."

'Most significant action'

Championing the FDA's scrutiny of Juul since its debut in 2015 has been Matthew Myers, president of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Myers called the FDA decision "the most significant action the FDA has taken to reverse the youth e-cigarette epidemic."

"Juul, more than any other product or company, has been responsible for creating and fueling the youth e-cigarette epidemic. The impact of this decision will be substantial because Juul products continue to be widely used by youth."

Myers said that "Juul’s history shows that its products are highly appealing to kids and it cannot be trusted to act responsibly."

Both Myers and Resneck said that however momentous the FDA decision is, more steps are required to curb youth e-cigarette consumption, particularly of flavored disposable products such as Puff Bar.

Resnick said that AMA policy supports banning the sale and distribution of all e-cigarette and vaping products, with the exception of those approved by the FDA for tobacco cessation purposes.

"While rates (of youth e-cigarette users) have since declined because of factors including government restrictions on flavored products and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, youth e-cigarette use remains a serious public health problem," Myers said.

'Overly bureaucratic'

Some anti-smoking advocates are critical of how the FDA is justifying its prohibition decisions by saying they are "for the protection of public health."

"I think FDA abuses the phrase," said Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health.

In July 2017, then-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced plans for a sweeping regulatory “road map” on tobacco and nicotine products.

The road map included: lowering the nicotine level in traditional cigarettes to nonaddictive levels; limiting or eliminating flavorings, such as menthol in traditional cigarettes and candy and fruits in e-cigs and vaporizers, that the agency says appeal to youths; and establishing rules to make the product review process more efficient, predictable and transparent for manufacturers, while upholding the FDA’s public-health mission.

Ballin and other anti-smoking advocates claim the FDA had left the road map in the dust, particularly under the Biden administration.

"If they would use the continuum of risk and especially the issue of noncombustible products vs. combustible products and set category-wide product standards, such products could easily be classified as 'for the protection of public health,' " Ballin said.

"Instead, we have a system that is overly bureaucratic, costly, and not in the best interest of public health."

Some analysts argue the FDA's decision to ban Juul products is part of a larger campaign to severely reduce e-cigarette options, while continuing to take a slower approach with reforming traditional cigarettes, including prohibiting menthol flavoring and promoting very-low-nicotine options.

"It's worth repeating that the harm from cigarette use is the inhalation of smoke, not the nicotine," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"The public health disaster could be quickly ended by facilitating people who smoke to switch to non-combustion products.

"Instead, the FDA is protecting cigarettes by killing viable alternatives and misleading the public about relative risks," Sweanor said.

"A government agency that is supposed to be protecting American's health has itself become a major disease risk."

Amanda Wheeler, president of the American Vapor Manufacturers Association. said the FDA "is hellbent on rigging the process to fulfill its prohibitionist agenda. "

"Their analysis seems completely arbitrary, and no amount of data or evidence will sway the FDA off its destructive path. Without a major course correction, the FDA will regulate adults back to cigarettes.

"Our members make open system vape products distinctive from Juul because adults want products they can tailor to their quitting journey. Our products are sold in vape shops with strictly enforced age restrictions combined with at-the-counter experts who successfully guide millions of adults to become ex-smokers.

"Yet, FDA has rejected them all, millions of products down the drain along with investments, jobs, innovation and the health destinies of our customers."

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.