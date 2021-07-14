FDIC approves First Citizens-CIT megadeal

First Citizens BancShares Inc. said Wednesday it has gained Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. approval for its $2.16 billion megadeal for CIT Group Inc. of New York.

The deal previously had been approved from the Office of the N.C. Commissioner of Banks.

The deal is projected to close in the third quarter. It is the largest in First Citizens’ 122-year history.

First Citizens is the buyer, with its shareholders owning 61% of the combined bank, even though CIT had nearly $14 billion more in total assets at $61.7 billion to First Citizens' $47.9 billon.

First Citizens would become the nation's 19th largest bank with $109.6 billion in total assets and more than 11,000 employees.

