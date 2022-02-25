 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FDIC issues prohibition order against Truist employee
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. disclosed Friday it has prohibited a Truist Financial Corp. branch employee in Charlotte from working with any financial institution after being determined to have “misappropriated cash” from a bank vault.”

The FDIC ruling identified Tiffany C. Franklin as participating in “unsafe or unsound banking practices” that involved “personal dishonesty and demonstrated continuing disregard for the safety or soundness of the bank.”

The FDIC said that Franklin misappropriated funds between February 2017 and July 2017 in her role as a branch banker with access to the branch’s vault.

Franklin was accused of concealing her actions “by force balancing the account.”

