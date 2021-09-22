Fed chairman says Wells Fargo has more work to do to end asset cap

The $1.93 trillion asset cap overshadowing Wells Fargo & Co. for more than 3½ years is not likely to be lifted by the Federal Reserve in the near term.
Several media outlets, led by Reuters, reported Wednesday that Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the asset cap — put in place Feb. 3, 2018 — will remain until the Fed is confident that Wells Fargo has resolved a series of internal governance and risk-control issues.
Those issues are related to the fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.
Reuters reported Powell as saying the Fed is monitoring Wells Fargo's resolution efforts closely and that “we’re not going to remove that asset cap until that’s done."
Powell has issued similar cautionary comments for much of the asset-cap period.
In the past five years, the bank has had four chief executives, five chairpersons and substantial shake-ups of its board of directors and executive management team.
Charlie Scharf, who became chief executive in October 2019, said in October 2020 that getting the Fed to lift the asset cap will require additional cost-cutting over the next two to four years.
The bank announced in January 2021 an $8 billion, multi-year cost-cutting initiative. Much of the savings involves eliminating management layers, making additional branch and workforce cuts, and reducing by up to 20% its office space by the end of 2024.
In July, Scharf told analysts the bank is “not even thinking about what life is like without the asset cap” when asked about future growth opportunities.
Warren's salvos
Powell's comments come about a week after U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., fired her latest salvo against Wells Fargo.
She has argued consistently over the past five years that the bank should be broken up following the latest in a series of fines from a federal regulator.
On Sept. 10, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency disclosed a $250 million civil penalty against the bank.
On Sept. 14, Warren sent her latest letter to Powell, urging him and the Federal Reserve “to use its existing authority to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company and require the company to separate its traditional banking activities from its nonbanking activities.”
The OCC said the fine was “based on the bank’s unsafe or unsound practices related to deficiencies in its home lending loss mitigation program and violations of the 2018 compliance consent order.”
“Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC’s 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable,” Michael Hsu, the OCC’s acting head official, said in a statement.
In November 2018, Powell sent a letter to Warren in which he wrote that “what happened at Wells Fargo was outrageous” and that the “underlying problem … was a strategy that prioritized growth without ensuring that risks were managed, and as a result, the firm harmed many of its customers.”
“The breakdowns in risk management were pervasive, from branch employees through senior management to the board of directors.”
Powell wrote at that time the Fed was requiring Wells Fargo’s board to take appropriate risk-management oversight improvements.
He said the asset cap will not be removed until the Fed approves the board’s remediation plans, the plans are implemented and an independent review of the improvements is done by a third-party group “to our satisfaction.”
$7.25 billion and counting
Counting the latest civil penalty, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7.25 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016.
Warren has expressed strongly her concerns that Wells Fargo’s scandal came in part from lax regulatory oversight and hasn’t been fully resolved in the five years since.
Warren said the OCC fine “indicates that the bank is incapable of correcting its culture of noncompliance and unlawful behavior.”
“Every new report of scandal and on-going noncompliance by Wells Fargo represents a giant financial institution squeezing consumers to pad profits for its executives.”
Warren has called for the firing of each of Wells Fargo’s four chief executives of the scandal period, including Scharf.
Warren cited in a letter sent to Wells Fargo’s board of directors what she called Scharf’s “failed leadership.”
She “urged the board to hold executives accountable for their continued inability to meet regulatory requirements in light of the latest penalty from the OCC.”
Warren wanted the board to address Scharf’s compensation, and its plan for improving governance and regulatory compliance, by Thursday.
Wells Fargo response
Wells Fargo took an unusual step in issuing a one-page news release that addressed Warren's claims without naming her.
The bank repeated past statements that it continues "to build a strong risk and control foundation."
"We are a different bank today that we were five years ago because we've made significant progress," the bank said.
The bank cited the ending this year of two federal regulatory consent orders, as well as splitting three business groups into five, along the way creating four Enterprise Functions "to enable greater oversight and transparency."
It also mentioned "creating teams designed to ensure better and more consistent customer focus, including a Sales Practices Oversight and Management Function, an Office of Consumer Practices, and a significantly strengthened Control Management organization and program.
"We made significant progress in reducing the total number of customer remediations we have to complete and in accelerating remediation payments to our customers," the bank said.
