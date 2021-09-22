Fed chairman says Wells Fargo has more work to do to end asset cap

The $1.93 trillion asset cap overshadowing Wells Fargo & Co. for more than 3½ years is not likely to be lifted by the Federal Reserve in the near term.

Several media outlets, led by Reuters, reported Wednesday that Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the asset cap — put in place Feb. 3, 2018 — will remain until the Fed is confident that Wells Fargo has resolved a series of internal governance and risk-control issues.

Those issues are related to the fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.

Reuters reported Powell as saying the Fed is monitoring Wells Fargo's resolution efforts closely and that “we’re not going to remove that asset cap until that’s done."

Powell has issued similar cautionary comments for much of the asset-cap period.

In the past five years, the bank has had four chief executives, five chairpersons and substantial shake-ups of its board of directors and executive management team.

Charlie Scharf, who became chief executive in October 2019, said in October 2020 that getting the Fed to lift the asset cap will require additional cost-cutting over the next two to four years.