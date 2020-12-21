Fed sets condition for banks' dividend payments, share repurchases

The nation's 33 largest banks have gained permission from the Federal Reserve to continue existing dividend payments and conduct share repurchases in the first quarter.
However, there's a major caveat attached related to the COVID-19 pandemic's influence on the 2020 stress tests.
Those capital efforts will be limited to an amount based on income over the past year.
"If a firm does not earn income, it will not be able to pay a dividend or make repurchases," the Fed said in a statement Friday.
In June, with the release of the first of the two-part stress test, the Fed limited how much banks could pay out in dividends for the third and fourth quarters.
The Fed also prohibited banks from conducting share repurchases in the third quarter, which most already had suspended because of realized and projected revenue reductions for fiscal 2020.
Following the second stress test round, the Fed determined "that large banks could continue to lend to households and businesses even during a sharply adverse future turn in the economy," according to Randal Quarles, the Fed's vice chairman for supervision.
The stress tests evaluate the resilience of large banks by estimating their losses, revenue, and capital levels — which provide a cushion against losses — under hypothetical scenarios over nine future quarters. The severe downturn time frame is the first quarter of 2019 to third quarter of 2021.
The first scenario featured an unemployment rate that spiked to 12.5% and then declined to about 7.5%. The second scenario included a peak unemployment rate of 11% followed by a more modest decline to 9%.
Under both scenarios, large banks would collectively have more than $600 billion in total losses, considerably higher than the first stress test this year.
However, the Fed determined that the banks' capital ratios would decline from an average starting point of 12.2% to 9.6% in the more severe scenario. Both are "well above the 4.5% minimum, the Fed said.
The Fed set additional conditions on Wells Fargo & Co., not unexpected given the bank has had a total asset cap of $1.9 trillion set by the Fed that has been in place since Feb. 3, 2018.
The Fed's order prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond what it had on Dec. 31, 2017. For banks, loans are considered assets.
Among the conditions is extending until March 31 the deadline for the Fed to provide notice of whether Wells Fargo’s stress capital buffer requirement will be recalculated.
However, the Fed has authorized that as long as Wells Fargo "does not increase the amount of its common stock dividends" past the current 10 cents per share, it can pay the dividend for the first quarter and make share repurchases "that, in the aggregate, do not exceed an amount equal to the average of the firm’s net income for the four preceding calendar quarters."
Wells Fargo also is permitted to make share repurchases that equal the amount of share issuances related to expensed employee compensation.
“The stress test results continue to demonstrate Wells Fargo’s strong capital position and the benefits of our diverse franchise and sound financial risk management practices,” Wells Fargo's chief executive Charlie Scharf said in a statement
“Returning capital to shareholders remains a priority for Wells Fargo. While we expect to have modest capital distribution capacity in the first quarter, we continue to have significant excess capital above regulatory requirements.”
Scharf said the bank will provide additional information on its capital distribution plans during its fourth quarter earnings call on Jan. 15.
The Dodd-Frank Act stress-test requirements are being tested, if not stretched to the point of breaking, for the first time since their debut in 2013 as local and state economies have been restrained by stay-at-home government orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The stress tests determine whether the 33 largest U.S. banks have enough capital to weather a significant economic downturn. The banks represent more than 80% of domestic banking assets.
Because the current pandemic had led to a more severe downturn, the Fed conducted an additional three stress-test scenarios: a V-shaped recession and recovery; a slower, U-shaped recession and recovery; and a W-shaped, double-dip recession.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.