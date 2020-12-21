Fed sets condition for banks' dividend payments, share repurchases

The first scenario featured an unemployment rate that spiked to 12.5% and then declined to about 7.5%. The second scenario included a peak unemployment rate of 11% followed by a more modest decline to 9%.

Under both scenarios, large banks would collectively have more than $600 billion in total losses, considerably higher than the first stress test this year.

However, the Fed determined that the banks' capital ratios would decline from an average starting point of 12.2% to 9.6% in the more severe scenario. Both are "well above the 4.5% minimum, the Fed said.

The Fed set additional conditions on Wells Fargo & Co., not unexpected given the bank has had a total asset cap of $1.9 trillion set by the Fed that has been in place since Feb. 3, 2018.

The Fed's order prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond what it had on Dec. 31, 2017. For banks, loans are considered assets.

Among the conditions is extending until March 31 the deadline for the Fed to provide notice of whether Wells Fargo’s stress capital buffer requirement will be recalculated.