Federal appeals court orders FDA to review marketing denial to e-cigarette makers

A federal appeals court has ordered that the Food and Drug Administration review the denial of marketing orders to six small electronic-cigarette and vaping manufacturers.

The order, filed Tuesday in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, involved petitioners Bidi Vapor LLC, Diamond Vapor LLC, Johnny Copper LLC, Pop Vapor LLC, Union Street Brands LLC and Vapor Unlimited LLC.

The appellate judges were asked to review "whether it was arbitrary and capricious" for the FDA to issue marketing denial orders to the companies for their electronic nicotine-delivery systems "without considering the companies’ marketing and sales-access-restriction plans designed to minimize youth exposure and access."

The judges determined the FDA "refused to consider the marketing and sales-access-restriction plans, based on both its need for efficiency and its experience that marketing and sales-access restrictions do not sufficiently reduce youth use of electronic nicotine products."

As a result, the judges ruled the marketing denial orders as arbitrary and capricious, and remanded the orders back to the agency.

The FDA could not be reached for comment on the order.

According to the court filing, between Sept. 1 and Sept. 16, 2021, the FDA "issued nearly identical marketing denial orders to each of the tobacco companies for their non-tobacco flavored products."

"The orders stated that the “key basis for (FDA's) determination” was that “all of (the applications) lacked sufficient evidence demonstrating that the flavored (products) will provide a benefit to adult users that would be adequate to outweigh the risks to youth.”

The judges wrote that "we acknowledge the evidence in the record catalogued by the dissent of the serious risk to youth, and it may be that the FDA will conclude on remand that the marketing and sales-access restriction plans submitted in the tobacco companies’ applications do not outweigh those risks."

"We do not make a moral judgment — only a procedural one. Our review of the administrative orders is limited, and we decide only that the FDA must at least consider the relevant evidence before it, which includes the companies’ marketing and sales-access restriction plans."

Amanda Wheeler, president of the American Vapor Manufacturers, said in a statement that "at long last, the FDA is being held legally accountable for its irresponsible and deeply misguided war on vaping."

"The widespread harm that has already been done by FDA should leave a shameful stain on the agency and the individual officials who disregarded the widely accepted science that nicotine vaping helps people quit smoking, and that Americans have the fundamental right to make that choice for themselves."

The FDA has been hesitant for years to permit the marketing of any e-cigarette, particularly those from small producers, but as well as the top-four manufacturers R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., Juul Labs Inc., NJoy and Fontem Ventures.

For example, in October, the FDA approved the tobacco-flavored version of Vuse Solo involving its closed electronic nicotine delivery system, its power unit and two replacement cartridges.

Reynolds Vapor gained the ability to inform smokers of an FDA-approved message that Vuse Solo products “are appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

However, the FDA denied approval of 10 Vuse Solo flavored products, while the menthol-flavored version remains under review.

Reynolds said in a statement that the FDA “is required to evaluate vapor product PMTAs against a rigorous, science-driven standard.”

“It underscores years of scientific study and research dedicated to ensuring that adult nicotine consumers age 21-plus have access to innovative, and potentially less harmful, alternatives to traditional tobacco products.”

Decade of debate

The FDA has been swept up in a decade of intense debate, highlighted by several dozen scientific studies touting or refuting the public-health role of non-combustible nicotine and tobacco products.

For public-health and anti-smoking advocates, they can accentuate what they consider as the positives out of the FDA ruling on Vuse Solo, while still being concerned that the agency may have gone too far, or not far enough.

For example, Dr. Gerald Harmon, president of American Medical Association, said the group “is deeply disappointed by the FDA’s action authorizing the marketing of R.J. Reynolds’ e-cigarette products with high nicotine levels.”

The AMA’s stance has been “an immediate ban on all e-cigarette and vaping products from the market.”

“With this action, the FDA risks hooking another generation of young people on tobacco products,” Harmon said. “Allowing this product into the marketplace signals that it’s safe, and nothing could be further from the truth.”

The FDA has said it “considered the risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users of tobacco products, and importantly, youth. This included review of available data on the likelihood of use of the product by young people.”

“Under the premarket tobacco application (PMTA) pathway, manufacturers must demonstrate to the agency that, among other things, marketing of the new tobacco product would be appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

“These (Vuse) products were found to meet this standard because, among several key considerations, the agency determined that study participants who used only the authorized products were exposed to fewer harmful and potentially harmful constituents from aerosols compared with users of combusted cigarettes.”

Gregory Conley, as president of American Vaping Association, has been urging the FDA for a decade to embrace the potential reduced-risk role of vaping.

“For over a decade, state and local governments have relied on inaction by the FDA to resist any recognition of harm reduction as a strategy to reduce smoking," Conley said.

“Now that the FDA has acted, we are hopeful that adult consumers and health communicators will begin to understand the harm-reduction benefits offered by these and other smoke-free products.”