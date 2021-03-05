Federal COVID-19 relief package reduces weekly benefit amount, lengthens number of weeks

Altogether, there have been 1.46 million initial claims. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.

About 28.6% of the 5.01 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-December have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.

There have been $10.36 billion in UI funds paid since late March to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians.

After $8.16 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $2.2 billion since Oct. 1.

Regular state unemployment payments were at $1.86 billion, with only about $150 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1. The maximum number of weeks was raised to 16 in January for new claimants.

The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.

