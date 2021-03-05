Federal COVID-19 relief package reduces weekly benefit amount, lengthens number of weeks

The latest proposed $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief package, updated Friday, has been tweaked to provide a smaller weekly amount, but also offer four additional benefit weeks.
Multiple media reports have Senate Democrats agreeing to lower the weekly benefit amount from $400 to $300 in exchange for the benefits expiring on Sept. 30 rather than Aug. 29.
Another potential key compromise is a claimant's first $10,200 of unemployment benefits would not be taxed.
Many individuals who received benefits while being furloughed or unemployed during 2020 were likely to owe federal taxes in their 2020 federal tax return if they did not have federal taxes taken out of their weekly benefit.
"Combined, this amendment would provide more relief to the unemployed than the current legislation," White House press secretary Jen Psaki posted on Twitter.
The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by then-President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored benefits for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs through at least March 13 and payments through April 5.
The latest relief bill would provide a funding extension for both programs.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.95 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program was restarted retroactive to Dec. 27. It also is set to expire March 13 and addressed in the federal COVID-19 relief package.
When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $710 million in benefits to North Carolinians.
UI benefits update
The number of daily initial state and federal unemployment benefit claims remains in the mid-four-figure range, the state Division of Employment Security reported Friday.
Since the previous report Tuesday, there were a combined 11,512 claims filed.
Over the past week, the daily claim range is between 2,237 on Feb. 26 and 5,289 on Monday.
The record daily high for the pandemic stands at 43,297 claims filed on Dec. 27 when the federal PUA and PEUC programs expired temporarily. DES said in a Dec. 27 statement that “the increase in claims filed after Dec. 26 does not indicate ... new claimants entering the system.”
Overall, there have been 3.42 million initial state and federal claims for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Altogether, there have been 1.46 million initial claims. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 28.6% of the 5.01 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-December have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There have been $10.36 billion in UI funds paid since late March to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $2.2 billion since Oct. 1.
Regular state unemployment payments were at $1.86 billion, with only about $150 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1. The maximum number of weeks was raised to 16 in January for new claimants.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.
