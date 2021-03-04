Federal judge approves delaying enforcement date for graphic warnings on cigarette packs

The FDA has said with previous court decisions that it "does not comment on possible, pending or ongoing litigation."

The manufacturers have argued the FDA deadline was too onerous given the financial and logistical impact of the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-March.

"These expenditures of resources for the purpose of meeting the rule's requirements constitute irreparable harm because plaintiffs cannot recover money damages should the rule and/or the graphic-warning requirement in the Tobacco Control Act be invalidated," the companies said in a legal filing.

In May 2020, the FDA had "strongly encouraged" the manufacturers to submit cigarette plans as soon as possible with a Dec. 16, 2020, deadline in order to comply with the Oct. 16, 2021, implementation date.

“Early submission will facilitate timely FDA review of plans prior to the effective date of the required warnings, encourage dialogue with entities regarding any implementation concerns, and provide time to consider proposals by entities in a timely manner,” the FDA said.