Federal judge closes ZeekRewards case. Final payout of $10M to $13M approved

The ZeekRewards.com legal saga is finally over, following the approval of a fifth and final distribution to victims of one of the largest Ponzi schemes in U.S. history.
Receiver Matthew Orso said the final distribution is expected to be in the $10 million to $13 million range.
ZeekRewards operated out of a storefront at 803 W. Center St. in Lexington beginning in January 2011 before it was shut down by U.S. Justice Department officials in an office raid on Aug. 17, 2012.
At its essence, ZeekRewards marketed unregistered securities and participants received payments based on recruiting others.
At its peak, it had at least 2.2 million customers in 157 countries involving $939 million in assets. That includes an estimated 47,000 customers in North Carolina.
The Ponzi scheme began to collapse in August 2012 once the incoming revenues didn’t cover what was owed to net winners.
The Securities and Exchange Commission accused ZeekRewards and founder Paul Burks of “fraudulent, unfair, deceptive and illegal acts and practices in the solicitation of and sale of purported investment opportunities and contracts.”
The SEC said there were more than 800,000 victims worldwide.
The scheme
Burks created Zeekler.com in 2010 as a penny-auction website offering items ranging from personal electronics to cash.
The SEC said the website had limited success until ZeekRewards.com was launched in January 2011.
One option for participating on the website was paying a monthly subscription rate ranging from $10 to $99. A VIP option permitted investors to spend up to $10,000 on bids. They also had the option of recruiting new investors to the website.
Investors could cash in or reinvest their earnings.
The SEC said ZeekRewards.com would have had a daily payout obligation of $45 million if all "qualified" investors chose to take their daily awards in cash.
The company, meanwhile, was taking in an average $5 million a day at the time it was shut down. It paid out nearly $375 million to investors during its 17-month existence.
The SEC said about 98% of ZeekRewards' total revenues, which the company called "net profits" paid to current investors, were in fact funds received from new investors.
Payments to victims
A receivership appointed to recover money for the Ponzi scheme’s victims recouped $387.2 million from the defunct ZeekRewards.
Receivers did so in part by obtaining judgments against "net winners" from ZeekRewards, as well as money held in accounts in financial institutions
Former receiver Kenneth Bell defined net winners as those ZeekRewards participants who had a net gain of at least $1,000.
Bell and Orso obtained at least $170 million in combined judgments against net winners who have not settled.
Bell said that, when he began the effort to recoup the winnings in December 2012, there were about 9,400 net winners worldwide.
In the 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C., that included 73 people who won a combined $2.04 million, along with more than $700,000 in interest they were required to repay.
With the final distribution, the receivership will have paid about $367 million to victims.
"The distribution checks shall be sent to the addresses set forth in the claims, as modified in the claims portal," Orso said.
"If you need to amend the address on file for payment, you must do so by going to cert.gardencitygroup.com/zrwphase3/fs/home and follow the instructions."
Orso said there is an 11:50 p.m. Nov. 1 deadline for claimants to update their addresses.
In March 2016, a federal judge approved a settlement in which NewBridge Bancorp, now part of F.N.B. Corp., was responsible for paying $10 million to the receivership if Bell agreed to release the bank from further claims.
Bell said he could have pursued up to $31 million from NewBridge on what he called “the high end” of a potential judgment.
Burks update
Bell said Burks continued to promote ZeekRewards even though he knew federal regulators were closing in.
July 2012 was the scheme's the biggest funding month.
Burks was found liable for $244 million, which federal Judge Max Cogburn Jr., the U.S. attorneys and Bell acknowledged was symbolic. It was determined during Burks’ criminal trial that he profited by at least $10.1 million.
Burks reached a settlement with the SEC in August 2012. He did not admit wrongdoing or that his companies operated as a Ponzi scheme but agreed to pay a $4 million penalty.
In 2015, a federal jury found Burks, who was age 68 at the time, guilty on four charges: wire- and mail-fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, and tax-fraud conspiracy.
In May 2017, he began serving three concurrent prison sentences of 14 years and eight months for his lead role in the scheme.
Burks has had two appeals denied for a compassionate early release, the latest on April 13, 2021.
