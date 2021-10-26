Federal judge closes ZeekRewards case. Final payout of $10M to $13M approved

Former receiver Kenneth Bell defined net winners as those ZeekRewards participants who had a net gain of at least $1,000.

Bell and Orso obtained at least $170 million in combined judgments against net winners who have not settled.

Bell said that, when he began the effort to recoup the winnings in December 2012, there were about 9,400 net winners worldwide.

In the 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C., that included 73 people who won a combined $2.04 million, along with more than $700,000 in interest they were required to repay.

With the final distribution, the receivership will have paid about $367 million to victims.

"The distribution checks shall be sent to the addresses set forth in the claims, as modified in the claims portal," Orso said.

"If you need to amend the address on file for payment, you must do so by going to cert.gardencitygroup.com/zrwphase3/fs/home and follow the instructions."

Orso said there is an 11:50 p.m. Nov. 1 deadline for claimants to update their addresses.