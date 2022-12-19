Federal judge delays Texas Pete lawsuit dismissal hearing to April

A federal judge in California opted Saturday to continue until April 20 the dismissal request by T.W. Garner Food Co. of a lawsuit filed that alleges the company deliberately deceives consumers because its Texas Pete products are not made in the Lone Star state.

It is the second time that the judge has delayed addressing the motion that was filed Nov. 10. The judge rescheduled on Nov. 19 the motion to Jan. 26.

Texas Pete products are made in Winston-Salem and have been since 1929.

The lawsuit was filed Sept. 12 in the U.S. Central District of California by Phillip White. White is seeking an undeclared amount of compensatory and punitive damages related to his purchase of a $3 bottle of Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce in a Ralph’s supermarket in September 2021.

Garner said in its response that “the mere use of Texas Pete as a brand name and imagery of a single white star and a cowboy caricature would not mislead a reasonable consumer to believe that the hot sauce is made in Texas.”

The company said the Texas Pete brand name and trademark “identifies the Garner Foods’ brand of condiment, seasoning, hot sauces, and BBQ sauce, not the location of manufacturing.”