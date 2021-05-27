Federal judge dismisses Hanesbrands' trademark infringement lawsuit vs. Keds

A Hanesbrands Inc. trademark infringement lawsuit filed against Keds LLC has been dismissed by a federal judge in Massachusetts.
Hanesbrands and its HBI Branded Apparel Enterprises LLC subsidiary sued Keds and SR Holdings LLC on July 17 over the use of the Champion brand.
The lawsuit was dismissed May 21.
Hanesbrands made six federal and state law claims against Keds that also included: unfair competition and false association; trademark dilution; actual and anticipatory breach of contract; breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing; and unfair and deceptive trade practices.
Hanesbrands requested a preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against Keds, to halt its use of the Champion trademark on all apparel, compensatory damages, interest and attorney fees.
Judge Indira Talwani approved Keds' motion to dismiss.
According to court documents, the partnership between Champion and Keds goes back to the 1930s.
Keds owns the Champion trademark for casual footwear in the U.S. and Canadian markets.
In 1987 — two years before Sara Lee Corp. paid $320 million in cash for Champion Products Inc. — Keds granted Champion the right to use the Keds Champion trademark for a "high-performance athletic shoes" line in the two countries.
Champion and Hanesbrands are not allowed to use the brand to market casual, street or playtime wear, or footwear designed for walking and for general purposes.
However, the licensing agreement does not prevent Hanesbrands from using Keds Champion "in any country where Keds does not have rights in the mark and where Hanesbrands may have acquired or will acquire superior rights in the trademark for athletic shoes."
The licensing contract has been subject to five-year renewals, the last of which occurred on Jan. 1, 2017.
Where the dispute comes in is that Hanesbrands alleged Keds "deliberately expanded its use of the Champion trademark in connection with the marketing and sale of its shoes in foreign territories, including through more prominent use of the Champion mark itself."
The lawsuit cited Austria, South Korea and Taiwan as affected markets.
Hanesbrands said it tried unsuccessfully in April 2018 and May 2019 for an outright purchase of Keds' rights to the Champion trademark.
The judge ruled that "Keds, not Hanes, owns the federal Champion workmark for shoes" and that "Keds, not Hanes, has a protected federal interest in the mark."
The judge dismissed Hanesbrands' claim of potential consumer confusion in the U.S. marketplace by ruling that "Keds may lawfully sell its Champion-branded shoes in the United States. There is no risk of confusion here."
"To the extent that Hanes is attempting to enforce its foreign trademark rights against Keds in foreign jurisdictions, the courts of those jurisdictions have the interest and expertise to adjudicate those disputes."
