Federal judge dismisses Hanesbrands' trademark infringement lawsuit vs. Keds

Champion and Hanesbrands are not allowed to use the brand to market casual, street or playtime wear, or footwear designed for walking and for general purposes.

However, the licensing agreement does not prevent Hanesbrands from using Keds Champion "in any country where Keds does not have rights in the mark and where Hanesbrands may have acquired or will acquire superior rights in the trademark for athletic shoes."

The licensing contract has been subject to five-year renewals, the last of which occurred on Jan. 1, 2017.

Where the dispute comes in is that Hanesbrands alleged Keds "deliberately expanded its use of the Champion trademark in connection with the marketing and sale of its shoes in foreign territories, including through more prominent use of the Champion mark itself."

The lawsuit cited Austria, South Korea and Taiwan as affected markets.

Hanesbrands said it tried unsuccessfully in April 2018 and May 2019 for an outright purchase of Keds' rights to the Champion trademark.

The judge ruled that "Keds, not Hanes, owns the federal Champion workmark for shoes" and that "Keds, not Hanes, has a protected federal interest in the mark."