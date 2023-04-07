R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. has been ordered by a federal judge to pay a modest patent royalty to a subsidiary of rival Philip Morris International.

However, Judge Leonie Brinkeina of the Eastern District of Virginia denied in a March 30 ruling Philip Morris Products SA's request for a permanent injunction and a significant higher patent royalty.

Reynolds Vapor is required to pay a royalty of 1.8% of net sales for infringing on a patent used in Vuse Alto cartridges, and a 2.2% royalty for infringing on a patent used in Vuse Solo G2 cartridges.

The royalties will be enforced for the remaining life of the patents. The royalties will be paid quarterly, retroactive to June 16.

PMI said that if a permanent injunction was not approved, it requested a 33.5% royalty on the Alto cartridges and a 3.75% royalty on the Solo G2 cartridges.

The royalties are on top of jury awards in 2022 that totaled $10.91 million for the Alto infringement and $3.16 million for the Solo G2 infringement.

PMI said in a statement that "while we continue to review the court’s decision, we reiterate our gratitude to the jury for its finding that BAT’s affiliate RJR infringed two of our patents with its Vuse products, its confirmation of BAT’s obligation to pay us damages, and its vindication of our industry-leading investments in smoke-free technologies, such as e-vapor.”

Reynolds Vapor said in a statement that "while we welcome the decision to reject an injunction, we are disappointed with the underlying verdict regarding patent validity and infringement."

"R.J. Reynolds Vapor is currently evaluating next steps, including the possibility of an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, seeking reversal of the jury’s verdict regarding patent validity and infringement."

No irreparable injury

Brinkeina determined that PMI "has not established that it has suffered irreparable injury" from the patent infringements.

The judge wrote that "(PMI) did not have a significant market (in the U.S.) before Reynolds infringed on its patents, has not demonstrated that it has brand recognition in the U.S. for its products, and has not provided compelling evidence that shows the loss of goodwill in the domestic market."

Brinkeina also determined that the public's interest in having potentially harm reduction Alto and Solo G2 cartridges available at retail outweighs ordering a permanent injunction "given the undisputed popularity of Reynolds' Vuse products."

In the latest Nielsen report on convenience store sales of tobacco products, top-selling Vuse holds a 42.2% market share, compared with Juul at 26.1%.

"Accordingly, the permanent injunction sought by (PMI) would remove a popular and widely used combustible alternative from the U.S. market, which could pose a risk of reversion to combustible cigarettes and consequently harm public health," Brinkeina wrote.

"Both parties also acknowledge the potential for Juul to be removed from the market because of the FDA's marketing denial order, which has been stayed pending ongoing administrative review."

PMI also cited in pursuing a higher royalty penalty its plans to introduce its version of an e-cigarette, initially branded as VEEV, into the U.S. market that could utilize technology involved in the patent disputes.

Reynolds argued that because VEEV is not available in the U.S., PMI has not presented evidence that the two disputed cartridges would take away any perceived U.S. sales and market share.

Brinkeina wrote that PMI, as of March 30, "has not apprised the court of any other steps it has taken to introduce VEEV into the U.S."

Other patent rulings

In September, a federal jury for the U.S. Middle District of N.C. determined that Reynolds Vapor Co. owes Altria Client Services $95.23 million in damages involving a separate electronic-cigarette patent-infringement complaint.

The jury determined the Vuse Alto product infringes on three patents cited in the complaint filed in May 2020. Altria said in a statement the damages cover past infringements through June 30, 2022.

“Post-trial proceedings will address ongoing damages through the expiration of Altria’s patents in 2035,” Altria said.

“At trial, Altria urged the jury to find a royalty rate of 5.25%, which the jury accepted in returning its award of past damages.”

The complaint centers on three patents awarded to Altria Client Services by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office based on filings dating back to April 2015.

Altria alleged Reynolds Vapor violated Altria’s patents covering the pod assembly used in Vuse Alto.

“Reynolds Vapor’s infringement ... has been and continues to be deliberate, willful and unlicensed,” according to the lawsuit.

Altria and its U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. subsidiary said the Vuse e-cigarette and Velo smokeless patents in dispute fit into three groups.

* Four patents involving e-vapor devices that have a battery, heater and associated liquid-filled pods.

* Two patents involving e-vapor devices with specific heating and mouthpiece designs. Those patents target Reynolds Vapor’s Alto and Vibe styles of Vuse.

* Three patents involving a container for a smokeless pouch product having a non-hermetic seal for freshness. Those patents target Velo.

“The Vuse Alto is a flagship e-vapor product of RJR Vapor that (British American Tobacco) has repeatedly touted to investors as critical to the Reynolds e-vapor business,” Altria said in May 2020.

Reynolds said in a May 2020 statement that it believes the lawsuit was filed in retaliation for patent infringement complaints filed by Reynolds in April 2020 for infringement by IQOS of six Reynolds patents.

In November 2021, the U.S. Trade Representative affirmed the pivotal legal victory for British American Tobacco Plc involving its patent-infringement lawsuit against rival Philip Morris International Inc.

On Sept. 29, 2021, the U.S. International Trade Commission issued a final determination of a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930 by Philip Morris USA Inc. and Altria Client Services LLC as it related to two BAT product patents.

As a result of the ITC ruling, PM USA is barred from importing PMI’s IQOS 2.4, IQOS 3, IQOS 3 Duo heat-not-burn cigarette products. It also was ordered to halt future sales of those products — marketed as Marlboro HeatSticks — already in the U.S.

The next legal step is a likely appeal by Altria to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which handles patent lawsuits.

That process could take up to a year to reach a decision, with the likelihood of a successful appeal not favorable, according to industry analysts.