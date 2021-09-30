Federal judge rules in Herbalife's favor in RICO complaint

The focus of the complaint is the “Circle of Success” events that the plaintiffs claim was not touched on by the Federal Trade Commission in its $200 million settlement with Herbalife related to its business practices.

The complaint says there could be thousands of potential class-action plaintiffs who have spent thousands of dollars attending the Circle of Success events and “have received no benefit from doing so, despite defendants’ constant barrage of guarantees to the contrary.”

In August 2018, a judge ruled to allow the shifting of four plaintiffs from a Florida court to Herbalife’s home state of California.

That judge agreed that four of the plaintiffs are required to enter arbitration with Herbalife since they signed a distributor agreement with a valid arbitration clause. That ended the legal case in Florida.

Herbalife and the individual defendants said in their motions that the plaintiffs overall have failed to state an actionable claim.

Both groups also say some plaintiffs agreed to participate in a $15 million class-action settlement in May 2015 involving Herbalife vs. five former distributors who claimed the company operates a pyramid scheme and misled participants about how much money they realistically could make.

Cooke ruled the plaintiffs failed to prove that the defendants' acts "proximately caused them injury."

