Federal judge sides with Novant over insurer on COVID-19 expense reimbursement complaint

There was at times up to an 80% decline in people seeking care at its emergency departments and urgent-care clinics.

Novant has sought reimbursement for physical infrastructure expenses, such as creating physical barriers to screen patients, adding vacuum shrouds during surgical procedures likely to generate aerosols, establishing remote triage and respiratory assessment stations, and optimizing air-handing and ventilation systems.

“Due to the risks associated with COVID-19, physical alteration of property is necessary to render the property safe from COVID-19 and to return the property to a safe and usable state,” Novant said in the lawsuit.

“Plaintiff also alleges that it has incurred expenses over and above its normal operating costs related to medical equipment and supplies, staffing and staff support, work-from-home technology, and measures taken to support social distancing at its locations,” according to the lawsuit.

Novant claims that the all-encompassing impact of COVID-19 on its facilities should have triggered the policy’s “all risks” coverage, and that it continues to experience what it calls a “time element loss” from not being able to return to full operations.

Novant cited as examples “increases in patients seeking care for respiratory illnesses that could be COVID-19, deferring and delaying non-COVID-19 care, disruptions in supply chains, fluctuations in facilities’ occupancy, absenteeism among staff because of illness or caregiving responsibilities, and increases in mental health concerns.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.