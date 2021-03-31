Federal PPP loans availability extended through May 31

North Carolina small businesses have until May 31 to sign up for latest round of federal Paycheck Protection program loans following a U.S. House bill signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden.

House Resolution 1799 extends the availability of the Small Business Administration’s PPP program, which would have expired Wednesday.

The law also gives the SBA an additional 30 days to process loan applications made by May 31.

The N.C. Bankers Association said Wednesday that member banks have made 72,312 first- and second-round PPP loans totaling a combined $4.3 billion to North Carolina small businesses since the resumption of the program in January.

The average loan amount in 2021 is $59,000. By comparison, the average loan amount for the first round of PPP loans in 2020 was $101,000.

Altogether, N.C. banks have made a total of 201,601 first and second draw PPP loans totaling $16.6 billion to small businesses.

