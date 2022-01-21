Federal regulator ends second pre-scandal Wells Fargo consent order

Scharf told analysts in a Jan. 11 conference call that “we still have a substantial amount to do” in terms of regulatory compliance.

“It’s really not right for me to talk about under any specific consent order where we think we are in the process because, again, what I said ultimately is what’s going to matter is whether our regulators believe it’s done to their satisfaction.”

“It’s really unhealthy to get into the game of ‘do we think we’re done? Do we think they’re making the right conclusions?’"

Scharf said “it’s on us to continue to do all that’s necessary. And when they’re comfortable that we’ve satisfied those obligations, they will make that determination.”

In September, Wells Fargo set aside $250 million toward a civil penalty implemented by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The fine was paid to the U.S. Treasury.

The OCC said Sept. 10 that the fine is “based on the bank’s unsafe or unsound practices related to deficiencies in its home lending loss mitigation program and violations of the 2018 compliance consent order.”