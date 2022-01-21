Federal regulator ends second pre-scandal Wells Fargo consent order

Wells Fargo & Co. has had a second consent order terminated by its federal regulator that predates its fraudulent customer account scandal that erupted in September 2016.
The bank said Thursday that the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ended a June 3, 2015, consent order regarding add-on products that the bank sold to retail banking customers before 2015.
Wells Fargo said in a brief statement that its "top priority is building a risk and control infrastructure appropriate for its size and complexity."
"The termination of the 2015 consent order is a step in this work, as the company continues to focus on resolving legacy regulatory issues."
In January 2021, the OCC ended Tuesday a 2015 consent order affecting Wells Fargo's policy addressing money laundering related to the Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering compliance program.
The Bank Secrecy Act requires financial institutions to assist the federal government with detecting and preventing money laundering as well as tax evasion and other potential criminal actions.
The consent order required Wells Fargo to implement customer due diligence standards that include collection of current beneficial ownership information for certain business customers.
The bank said it "undertook significant work to remedy the deficiencies that gave rise to the consent order and to enhance its compliance program."
In September, a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) consent order issued in 2016 regarding the bank’s retail sales practices expired.
According to media reports, Wells Fargo still has at least nine more consent and other regulatory orders to resolve, including with the OCC.
Foremost is that Wells Fargo remains under the Federal Reserve's asset cap of $1.9 trillion that has been in place since Feb. 3, 2018.
The Fed's order prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond what it had on Dec. 31, 2017. For banks, loans are considered assets.
In the past five years, Wells Fargo has had four chief executives, five chairpersons and substantial shake-ups of its board of directors and executive management team.
“We also remain cognizant that we still have a multiyear effort to satisfy our regulatory requirements — with setbacks likely to continue along the way — and we continue our work to put exposures related to our historical practices behind us,” chief executive Charlie Scharf said in a Jan. 11 statement in its fourth-quarter earnings report.
Scharf told analysts in a Jan. 11 conference call that “we still have a substantial amount to do” in terms of regulatory compliance.
“It’s really not right for me to talk about under any specific consent order where we think we are in the process because, again, what I said ultimately is what’s going to matter is whether our regulators believe it’s done to their satisfaction.”
“It’s really unhealthy to get into the game of ‘do we think we’re done? Do we think they’re making the right conclusions?’"
Scharf said “it’s on us to continue to do all that’s necessary. And when they’re comfortable that we’ve satisfied those obligations, they will make that determination.”
In September, Wells Fargo set aside $250 million toward a civil penalty implemented by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The fine was paid to the U.S. Treasury.
The OCC said Sept. 10 that the fine is “based on the bank’s unsafe or unsound practices related to deficiencies in its home lending loss mitigation program and violations of the 2018 compliance consent order.”
“Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC’s 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable,” Michael Hsu, the OCC’s acting head official, said in a statement.
Counting the latest civil penalty, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7.25 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016.
Several media outlets, led by Reuters, reported Sept. 22 that Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the asset cap — put in place Feb. 3, 2018 — will remain until the Fed is confident that Wells Fargo has resolved a series of internal governance and risk-control issues.
Reuters reported Powell as saying the Fed is monitoring Wells Fargo’s resolution efforts closely and that “we’re not going to remove that asset cap until that’s done.”
Powell has issued similar cautionary comments for much of the asset-cap period.
336-727-7376