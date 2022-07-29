Federal regulator fines US Bancorp $37.5 million for fraudulent customer accounts

The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday it has fined US Bancorp a total of $37.5 million for a fraudulent customer account initiative that dates back to at least 2010.

The Minneapolis bank is the fifth largest in the U.S at more than $559 billion in total assets.

The CFPB determined that US Bancorp violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Truth in Lending Act, and the Truth in Savings Act.

The number of affected customers was not disclosed by the CFPB.

By comparison, in September 2016 the bureau fined Wells Fargo & Co. a total of $100 million to resolve complaints that dated back to 2011 that bank employees opened unauthorized accounts in customers’ names to meet sales targets.

That CFPB fine to Wells Fargo was the first in a long series of high-profile legal and regulatory actions against the bank that have added up to at least $7.25 billion to date.

Industry officials said most financial institutions have incentive programs, known as cross selling, for branch employees to sell additional products.

The goal is entrenching a customer so that they are less likely to move their accounts to a competitor, either out of perceived or real inconvenience, or out of loyalty.

"I do think this could open the door to more intense scrutiny of US Bancorp," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker. "I can see this leading to far more significant fines given that it continued the very practices that Wells Fargo got taken to the woodshed for."

"The big question will be if they follow Wells Fargo’s example and fire a bunch of mid-level managers and leave the upper echelons alone.

"Additionally, will the board step up and reprimand and or replace leadership for actively engaging these sales practices at the very moment that Wells Fargo was being penalized."

The consent order

US Bancorp signed a consent order with the CFPB as part of resolving the regulatory dispute.

"The settlement is related to legacy sales practices involving a small percentage of accounts dating back to 2010," the bank said in a statement Friday.

"Since 2016, the bank has made process and oversight improvements that have been effective in addressing these sales practices concerns. The action by the CFPB closes out a five-plus year investigation. We are pleased to put this matter behind us."

The fine will go into a victims relief fund to compensate consumers harmed by violations of federal consumer financial protection law.

The bank must also forfeit and return all unlawfully charged fees and costs to harmed customers, and develop a plan to remediate harmed consumers.

US Bancorp has been accused by the CFPB of “illegally accessing its customers’ credit reports and opening checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers’ permission.”

The bank was alleged to have “pressured and incentivized its employees to sell multiple products and services to its customers, including imposing sales goals as part of their employees’ job requirements.”

In response, bank employees unlawfully accessed customers’ credit reports and sensitive personal data to apply for and open unauthorized accounts, according to the report.

“For over a decade, U.S. Bank knew its employees were taking advantage of its customers by misappropriating consumer data to create fictitious accounts,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.

CFPB investigators determined US Bancorp officials were aware that "sales pressure was leading employees to open accounts without authorization, and the bank had inadequate procedures to prevent and detect these accounts."

The bank also was accused of implementing sales campaigns and an incentive-compensation program that financially rewarded employees for selling bank products.

"U.S. Bank’s conduct harmed its customers in the form of unwanted accounts, negative effects on their credit profiles, and the loss of control over personally identifiable information," the CFPB said.

"Customers also had to waste time and energy closing unauthorized accounts and resolving consequences stemming from them, including seeking refunds for improperly charged fees."

Wells Fargo action

In terms of the 2016 fine involving Wells Fargo, the CFPB said that — dating back to Jan. 1, 2011 — bank sales staff opened more than 2 million checking and credit-card accounts unauthorized by customers.

In April 2018, Wells Fargo entered into settlement agreements worth a combined $1 billion with the bureau and the bank’s regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The settlement addresses regulators concerns about the bank’s compliance risk management program, automobile collateral protection insurance policies, and mortgage interest rate lock extensions.

The bank submitted at that time plans to remediate customers affected by the automobile collateral protection insurance and mortgage interest rate lock matters, as well as a plan for the management of remediation activities.

Wells Fargo & Co. disclosed in a first-quarter 2021 financial report that it is being investigated by the CFPB involving its handling of consumer accounts.

The bank said the CFPB “is conducting an investigation into whether customers were unduly harmed by the company’s historical practices associated with the freezing (and, in many cases, closing) of consumer deposit accounts after the company detected suspected fraudulent activity (by third parties or account holders) that affected those accounts.”

CFPB also is investigating “certain of the company’s past disclosures to customers regarding the minimum qualifying debit card usage required for customers to receive a waiver of monthly service fees on certain consumer deposit accounts.”

Gray said that "all financial institutions should scrap their internal sales contests that offer bonuses for placing propriety products and other non-portable accounts/products."

"Once again, they turn a blind eye in favor of a good quarterly report at the expense of those who are not in a position to fight an institution of that size.

"Sooner or later, the directors on the boards of these institutions who are supposed to represent all stakeholders, clients and shareholders, have to be held accountable for their lack of oversight of or willing participation in these activities."