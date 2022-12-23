Federal regulator provides breakdown on Wells Fargo's $3.7B settlement

The federal regulator that ordered Wells Fargo & Co. to pay $3.7 billion in fines and customer compensation has posted more details on how it determined the violations.

The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday it is requiring Wells Fargo to pay $1.7 billion in fines — to be deposited into the bureau's victims relief fund by Dec. 31— and more than $2 billion in redress and compensation to customers.

The consent order was approved by Rohit Chopra, the CFPB's director.

The $1.7 billion is considered as a penalty paid to the federal government. Wells Fargo is not allowed to take a tax credit or any other tax benefit from the penalty.

The bank is required to provide to the CFPB — within 30 days upon request — the names and addresses of all affected customers.

Industry analysts had projected for several months that Wells Fargo would be fined and face other financial penalties.

The CFRB said the fines and penalties “represent refunds of wrongful fees and other charges and compensation for a variety of harms, such as frozen bank accounts, illegally repossessed vehicles and wrongfully foreclosed homes.”

The redress was broken down into three categories:

* More than $1.3 billion in consumer redress for affected auto lending accounts;

* More than $500 million in consumer redress for affected deposit accounts, including $205 million for illegal surprise overdraft fees; and

* Nearly $200 million in consumer redress for affected mortgage servicing accounts.

The bank said it “has reached a broad-reaching settlement” with the CFPB resolving multiple matters, the majority of which have been outstanding for several years, related to automobile lending, consumer deposit accounts and mortgage lending.”

“The required actions related to many of the matters described in the settlement are already substantially complete. The company is pleased to bring closure to these issues.”

Automobile servicing

In the category of automobile loan servicing acts and practices, the CFPB said there were more than 11 million borrower accounts affected by a number of bank "failures that caused respondent to: incorrectly apply borrowers' payments; charge borrowers incorrect fees, interest or other amounts; and repossess borrowers' vehicles."

"In addition, respondent did not have sufficient processes to ensure that borrowers who had previously paid certain fees upfront to automobile dealers received a refund of those fees when warranted."

The CFPB said Wells Fargo had provided $1.3 billion in customer remediation.

The CFPB said the bank's incorrectly applied payments and payment processing problems began in 2011 and continued into this year.

One example cited that nearly 6 million customers were affected by the bank not applying certain payments "in the manner described" on the Wells Fargo website. That included not posting payments in a timely fashion; or to ensure that certain automatic payment amounts "reflected the amount owed and due.

Wells Fargo is listed as providing $565 million in remediation for those violations.

When it comes to the bank assessing borrowers' erroneous fees and interest "because of technology, audit and compliance failures," the report determined there were more 688,000 affected borrowers between 2011 and March 2019 for a combined total of $26.5 million.

Another category of what was defined as "other similar failures" resulted in nearly 4.5 million borrowers receiving a combined $424 million in remediation.

The bank's automobile servicing errors resulted in nearly 850,000 borrowers being harmed by repossession-related harm. The bank is paying more than $246 million in remediation.

Those affected by the wrongful repossession were to receive $2,500 in compensation for non-transportation expenses and $1,500 for transportation expenses; and other tax and attorney fees considerations.

If the bank sold the repossessed vehicle, it is to pay the difference between the market value of the vehicle and the actual sale price if the market value was greater.

Mortgage servicing

In the category of mortgage servicing acts and practices, the CFPB that Wells Fargo "incorrectly denied mortgage loan modification applications and miscalculated fees and other charges to thousands of borrowers."

The bank is paying a combined $195 million in remediation to those borrowers.

One example cited was the bank overstating the cost of attorneys' fees in the loan-modification calculations, "which sometimes caused an otherwise qualified borrower not to be offered a loan modification."

There were 3,200 mortgage accounts affected and $77.2 million in remediation required.

Although that practice existed from at least 2011 through April 2018, the bank determined in late 2013 that the issue was not adversely affecting borrowers' ability to obtain a loan modification.

Consumer deposit accounts

In the category of consumer deposit accounts acts and practices, the CFPB determined that between at least 2011 and October 2016, the bank would freeze a customer's entire deposit account if an automated fraud detection system identified a suspect deposit for review.

The freeze would last an average of at least two weeks. More than 1 million customers were affected by the practice with $160 million in remediation required.

The CFPB determined the bank did not follow its procedures for waiving certain fees in exchange for customers reaching a certain number of monthly account activities.

More than 4 million customers were improperly denied a waiver, and the bank is paying $141 million in remediation.

According to the CFPB report, each affected customer was to receive, if applicable, at least $150 for the account freeze practice.

Required changes

Wells Fargo agreed to several customer account changes as part of the settlement.

Those include:

* A ban on freezing customer deposit accounts when less restrictive means are reasonable under the circumstances.

* A ban on assessing overdraft fees on consumer debit card purchases and ATM transactions when a customer had enough money at the time of the purchase or transaction to cover it.

The bank is being required to provide at least $205 million to affected customers who were charged those fees and did not have the fees reversed or refunded since Jan. 1, 2021.