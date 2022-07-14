Federal regulators fine Bank of America $225 million; bank's handling of unemployment insurance payments targeted

Bank of America Corp. has been fined a combined $225 million by federal regulators "for violations of law and unsafe or unsound practices" occurring in 12 states that includes North Carolina.

The civil money penalties of $125 million by The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and $100 million by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) were disclosed Thursday.

The agencies said the bank's fine is related to its administration of a prepaid card program to distribute unemployment insurance and other public benefit payments dating back to 2020.

The bank administered the Unemployment Benefits Prepaid Card Program on behalf of 12 states: Arizona, California, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada and South Carolina. Only California remains a participant in the program.

Bank of America was ordered to provide remediation to customers whose access to unemployment benefits was denied or delayed. The CFPB said the remediation "is estimated to result in hundreds of millions of dollars."

The CFPB said in a statement its $100 million fine was "for botching the disbursement of state unemployment benefits at the height of the pandemic."

"Bank of America automatically and unlawfully froze people’s accounts with a faulty fraud detection program, and then gave them little recourse when there was, in fact, no fraud."

CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement that "taxpayers relied on banks to distribute needed funds to families and small businesses to rescue the economy from collapse when the pandemic hit.”

“Bank of America failed to live up to its legal obligations. And when it got overwhelmed, instead of stepping up, it stepped back.”

Bank of America was fined $10 million by the CFPB in May "over unlawful garnishments." In 2014, the CFPB ordered Bank of America to pay $727 million in redress to its victims for illegal credit card practices.

OCC actions

The OCC determined that the bank’s practices violated Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act, which prohibits unfair or deceptive acts or practices, in connection "with the bank’s failure to adequately investigate and resolve consumer claims of unauthorized transactions."

"The OCC also found other deficiencies in the bank’s administration of the program, including in operational processes, risk management and internal controls."

The OCC's $125 million penalty will be paid to the U.S. Treasury.

The OCC said customer remediation will involve "compensation for the financial harm suffered due to a loss of access to unemployment funds caused by, among other things, failing to timely reimburse consumers for unauthorized transactions and wrongfully freezing or blocking prepaid card accounts."

The order also requires the bank to take comprehensive corrective action to improve its risk management and oversight over the program.

“The bank failed these prepaid cardholders by denying them access to their mandated unemployment funds during the height of the pandemic, and leaving these vulnerable consumers without an effective way to remedy the situation," acting OCC comptroller Michael Hsu said in a statement.

"Banks must pay attention to the financial health of their customers and conduct their activities in accordance with all consumer protection laws.

"When they don’t, we will act accordingly.”

Bank of America response

Bank of America said in a statement the bank was hired by the 12 states to administer unemployment payments, with the states "responsible for reviewing and approving applications and directing us to issue payments."

"This action arose despite the government’s own acknowledgement that the unemployment program expansion during the pandemic created unprecedented criminal activity, where illegal applicants were able to get states to approve tens of billions of dollars in payments.

"Bank of America partnered with our state clients to identify and fight fraud throughout the pandemic."

The bank cited as an example efforts with California "to identify hundreds of thousands of suspicious cards and assisted the state in protecting billions of dollars.”

"Bank of America’s support to the states enabled the government to successfully issue more than $250 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits to more than 14 million people and overall distributed more pandemic relief to Americans than any other bank," the bank said.

OCC Wells Fargo enforcements

Bank of America is not alone among national banks receiving a nine-figure civil penalty from the OCC.

In September, Wells Fargo & Co. was handed a $250 million fine by the agency “based on the bank’s unsafe or unsound practices related to deficiencies in its home lending loss mitigation program and violations of the 2018 compliance consent order.”

“Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC’s 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable,” Hsu said at that time.

Counting the latest civil penalty, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7.25 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016 when its fraudulent customer account scandal erupted to the surface.

Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo’s chief executive, said in response to the OCC fine that “building an appropriate risk and control infrastructure has been and remains Wells Fargo’s top priority."

“The OCC’s actions today point to work we must continue to do to address significant, longstanding deficiencies.”

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said that Wells Fargo's "constant failures in doing the right thing merit more significant fines."

"While certainly not a shining example of showing a corporate conscience, Bank of America has not consistently stepped in it like Wells Fargo."

However, Gray said Bank of America’s actions are "more egregious is that the people harmed could not afford to be denied access to their unemployment benefits."

"In either case, these massive banking institutions seem to see the potential for a new profit center without spending sufficient time considering what might go wrong and who might get hurt.

"These fines must be meaningful to impact and hopefully discourage other bad actors."