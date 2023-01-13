Federal regulatory fine contributes to 50% plunge in Wells Fargo's fourth-quarter profit

Wells Fargo & Co. finished fiscal 2022 reporting Friday a large — and expected — plunge in fourth-quarter net income, down 50.2% to $2.86 billion.

The bulk of the profit decline comes from the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordering the bank to pay $1.7 billion in fines and more than $2 billion in redress and compensation to customers.

The bank said in a Dec. 21 statement that it projected a fourth-quarter operating losses expense, which is included in its noninterest expense, of $3.5 billion or $2.8 billion net of tax.

Wells Fargo took a $3.3 billion charge, worth 70 cents per share, for "operating losses primarily related to a variety of previously disclosed historical matters, including litigation, regulatory and customer remediation matters."

There were three other sizable non-core charges or benefits during the fourth quarter:

* A $1 billion impairment of equity securities, worth 15 cents per share, affecting predominantly its affiliated venture capital business.

* Spending $353 million, or 7 cents per share, on severance expenses related to employee job cuts, primarily in its Home Lending unit.

The bank also required a $510 million tax benefit during the quarter that was worth 13 cents per share.

Altogether, Wells Fargo's diluted earnings were 67 cents for the quarter. That's compared with $1.38 in diluted earnings a year ago.

The average forecast was 62 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf said in a statement that the fourth-quarter operating losses "reflect an important milestone in our work to resolve historical issues."

Scharf repeated his Dec. 21 assessment that the settlement reached with the CFPB is a glass half-full accomplishment because it "helps resolve multiple matters, the majority of which have been outstanding for several years."

Total penalties now add up to at least $11.14 billion.

Still looming over Wells Fargo is the $1.93 trillion asset cap that the Federal Reserve placed on the bank on Feb. 3, 2018.

In April, Scharf said it could be several more years before the bank resolves enough legal and regulatory issues to be allowed by the Federal Reserve to grow beyond the asset cap.

The CFPB described Wells Fargo as “a repeat offender that has been the subject of multiple enforcement actions by the CFPB and other regulators for violations across its lines of business, including faulty student loan servicing, mortgage kickbacks, fake accounts, and harmful auto loan practices.”

“In the CFPB’s eleven years of existence, Wells Fargo has consistently been one of the most problematic repeat offenders of the banks and credit unions we supervise,” CFPB director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.

“The list could go on and on, from defrauding the government to labor abuses and more. The Department of Justice, state attorneys general and other federal regulators have obtained billions more in forfeitures, including civil and criminal fines.”

The bank said Dec. 21 it “had reached a broad-reaching settlement” with the CFPB resolving multiple matters, the majority of which have been outstanding for several years, related to automobile lending, consumer deposit accounts and mortgage lending.”

The bank said the CFPB has recognized actions taken by current management, led by Scharf, “has accelerated corrective actions and remediation, including to address the matters covered by today’s settlement.”

“The required actions related to many of the matters described in the settlement are already substantially complete. The company is pleased to bring closure to these issues.”

Wells Fargo said the settlement includes another consent order with a regulator, which it said “lays out a path to termination after the company completes the remainder of the required actions.”

Those include the CFPB clarifying how and when its April 20, 2018, consent order will terminate, as well as the CFPB terminating its August 20, 2016, consent order relating to Wells Fargo’s student loan servicing.

On Friday, Scharf said that "while our risk and regulatory work hasn’t always followed a straight line and we have more to do, we have made significant progress, and are moving forward."

"We continue to prioritize building an appropriate risk and control infrastructure.

"I am optimistic about our future as we continue to advance our efficiency initiatives, invest to better serve our customers and grow our business,” Scharf said.