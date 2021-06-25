Federal Reserve gives OK for nation's largest banks to increase dividends, share repurchases

The Federal Reserve — as expected — has given the green light to the nation's 23 largest banks to raise their quarterly dividends and authorize larger share-purchase programs.

The Fed released Thursday the results of its annual stress tests, as required by the federal Dodd-Frank Act.

The stress tests determine whether those banks have enough capital to weather a significant economic downturn.

Among the affected banks are Bank of America Corp., PNC Financial Services Group, Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. The 23 banks collectively represent more than 80% of domestic banking assets.

According to the Fed, "large banks continue to have strong capital levels and could continue lending to households and businesses during a severe recession."

All of the banks "remained well above their risk-based minimum capital requirements," which signals the expiration of additional spending restrictions put in place in June 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, banks declare their dividend and share-repurchase plans within a week of getting the Fed's approval.