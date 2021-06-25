 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal Reserve gives OK for nation's largest banks to increase dividends, share repurchases
0 Comments

Federal Reserve gives OK for nation's largest banks to increase dividends, share repurchases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Reserve — as expected — has given the green light to the nation's 23 largest banks to raise their quarterly dividends and authorize larger share-purchase programs.

The Fed released Thursday the results of its annual stress tests, as required by the federal Dodd-Frank Act.

The stress tests determine whether those banks have enough capital to weather a significant economic downturn.

Among the affected banks are Bank of America Corp., PNC Financial Services Group, Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. The 23 banks collectively represent more than 80% of domestic banking assets.

According to the Fed, "large banks continue to have strong capital levels and could continue lending to households and businesses during a severe recession."

All of the banks "remained well above their risk-based minimum capital requirements," which signals the expiration of additional spending restrictions put in place in June 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, banks declare their dividend and share-repurchase plans within a week of getting the Fed's approval.

The current quarterly dividends are 45 cents for Truist, 10 cents for Wells Fargo, 18 cents for Bank of America and $1.15 for PNC.

The severe downturn time frame for the latest stress test is the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022.

The hypothetical scenario included: a severe global recession with substantial stress in commercial real estate and corporate debt markets; the unemployment rate rises by 4 percentage points to a peak of 10.75%; gross domestic product falls 4% from the fourth quarter of 2020 through the third quarter of 2022; and a 55% decline in the stock market.

Under that scenario, the 23 large banks would collectively lose more than $470 billion, with nearly $160 billion losses from commercial real estate and corporate loans.

However, their capital ratios would decline to 10.6%, still more than double their minimum requirements.

Truist projected a $3.7 billion loss, factoring $11.9 billion in revenue, a $14.8 billion loan-loss provision and $200 million in other losses.

Of the loan losses, $5.1 billion was projected in commercial real estate, $4.5 billion in commercial and industrial lending and $3.2 billion in "other" consumer loans.

Truist said it would have a minimum Tier 1 common ratio of 10% and a minimum Tier 1 risk-based ratio of 8.6% under the stress test.

The regulatory minimums are 4.5% for Tier 1 common ratio and 6% for Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio.

Wells Fargo projected an overall $28.1 billion revenue loss.

It estimated $28.1 billion in net revenue and requiring a loan-loss provision of $43.7 billion. There also would be $9.3 billion in trading and counter-party losses and $2.3 billion in "other" losses.

Of the loan losses, $16.4 billion was projected in commercial real estate, $11.4 billion in commercial and industrial lending, $10.1 billion in "other" loans and $6.1 billion from credit cards.

Wells Fargo said it would have a minimum Tier 1 common ratio of 11.6% and a minimum Tier 1 risk-based ratio of 8.8% under the stress test.

Bank of America projected an overall $25 billion revenue loss.

It estimated $31.1 billion in net revenue and requiring a loan-loss provision of $41.9 billion. There also would be $9.9 billion in trading and counter-party losses and $4.1 billion in "other" losses.

Of the loan losses, $11.4 billion was projected in commercial and industrial lending, $12.4 billion from credit cards and $9.9 billion in commercial real estate.

Bank of America said it would have a minimum Tier 1 common ratio of 11.9% and a minimum Tier 1 risk-based ratio of 9.9% under the stress test.

PNC projected an overall $3.1 billion revenue loss.

It estimated $8.9 billion in net revenue and requiring a loan-loss provision of $11.3 billion.

Of the loan losses, $6.3 billion was projected in commercial and industrial lending and $4.2 billion in commercial real estate.

PNC said it would have a minimum Tier 1 common ratio of 12.2% and a minimum Tier 1 risk-based ratio of 10.8% under the stress test.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes From Miami-Area Building Collapse

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News