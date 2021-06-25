Federal Reserve gives OK for nation's largest banks to increase dividends, share repurchases

The Federal Reserve — as expected — has given the green light to the nation's 23 largest banks to raise their quarterly dividends and authorize larger share-purchase programs.
The Fed released Thursday the results of its annual stress tests, as required by the federal Dodd-Frank Act.
The stress tests determine whether those banks have enough capital to weather a significant economic downturn.
Among the affected banks are Bank of America Corp., PNC Financial Services Group, Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. The 23 banks collectively represent more than 80% of domestic banking assets.
According to the Fed, "large banks continue to have strong capital levels and could continue lending to households and businesses during a severe recession."
All of the banks "remained well above their risk-based minimum capital requirements," which signals the expiration of additional spending restrictions put in place in June 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Typically, banks declare their dividend and share-repurchase plans within a week of getting the Fed's approval.
The current quarterly dividends are 45 cents for Truist, 10 cents for Wells Fargo, 18 cents for Bank of America and $1.15 for PNC.
The severe downturn time frame for the latest stress test is the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022.
The hypothetical scenario included: a severe global recession with substantial stress in commercial real estate and corporate debt markets; the unemployment rate rises by 4 percentage points to a peak of 10.75%; gross domestic product falls 4% from the fourth quarter of 2020 through the third quarter of 2022; and a 55% decline in the stock market.
Under that scenario, the 23 large banks would collectively lose more than $470 billion, with nearly $160 billion losses from commercial real estate and corporate loans.
However, their capital ratios would decline to 10.6%, still more than double their minimum requirements.
Truist projected a $3.7 billion loss, factoring $11.9 billion in revenue, a $14.8 billion loan-loss provision and $200 million in other losses.
Of the loan losses, $5.1 billion was projected in commercial real estate, $4.5 billion in commercial and industrial lending and $3.2 billion in "other" consumer loans.
Truist said it would have a minimum Tier 1 common ratio of 10% and a minimum Tier 1 risk-based ratio of 8.6% under the stress test.
The regulatory minimums are 4.5% for Tier 1 common ratio and 6% for Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio.
Wells Fargo projected an overall $28.1 billion revenue loss.
It estimated $28.1 billion in net revenue and requiring a loan-loss provision of $43.7 billion. There also would be $9.3 billion in trading and counter-party losses and $2.3 billion in "other" losses.
Of the loan losses, $16.4 billion was projected in commercial real estate, $11.4 billion in commercial and industrial lending, $10.1 billion in "other" loans and $6.1 billion from credit cards.
Wells Fargo said it would have a minimum Tier 1 common ratio of 11.6% and a minimum Tier 1 risk-based ratio of 8.8% under the stress test.
Bank of America projected an overall $25 billion revenue loss.
It estimated $31.1 billion in net revenue and requiring a loan-loss provision of $41.9 billion. There also would be $9.9 billion in trading and counter-party losses and $4.1 billion in "other" losses.
Of the loan losses, $11.4 billion was projected in commercial and industrial lending, $12.4 billion from credit cards and $9.9 billion in commercial real estate.
Bank of America said it would have a minimum Tier 1 common ratio of 11.9% and a minimum Tier 1 risk-based ratio of 9.9% under the stress test.
PNC projected an overall $3.1 billion revenue loss.
It estimated $8.9 billion in net revenue and requiring a loan-loss provision of $11.3 billion.
Of the loan losses, $6.3 billion was projected in commercial and industrial lending and $4.2 billion in commercial real estate.
PNC said it would have a minimum Tier 1 common ratio of 12.2% and a minimum Tier 1 risk-based ratio of 10.8% under the stress test.
