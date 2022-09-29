Federal Reserve taps Bank of America, Wells Fargo for pilot climate analysis

Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. are participating in a pilot climate scenario analysis exercise requested by the Federal Reserve Board.

The board said Thursday it chose six of the nation's largest financial institutions to assist in "enhancing the ability of supervisors and firms to measure and manage climate-related financial risks."

The other participants are Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley.

The Fed board said that scenario analysis — in which the resilience of financial institutions is assessed under different hypothetical climate scenarios — "is an emerging tool to assess climate-related financial risks."

"There will be no capital or supervisory implications from the pilot," the board said.

The pilot exercise will be launched early in 2023 and is expected to conclude by the end of 2023.

As the time that the exercise commences, the board said it would "publish details of the climate, economic and financial variables that make up the climate scenario narratives."

The exercise was disclosed four months after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in May that directed the Financial Stability Oversight Council to assess climate-related financial risk for the banking industry.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is pursuing its strategy for measuring those risks, while the Securities and Exchange Commission is determining how publicly traded corporations should convey their ESG-related risks to investors and the public.

Wells Fargo said it "had nothing to add" to the Feb board's news release.

The Financial Services Forum said in a statement Thursday that "our members recognize the need for sound management of exposures to climate-related financial risks and have incorporated such risks into their risk-management frameworks for the past several years."

"Our participating members look forward to working with the Federal Reserve on this pilot exercise."

The pilot is being designed to analyze the impact of the scenarios on specific portfolios and business strategies.

The board will review firm analysis and engage with those firms "to build capacity to manage climate-related financial risks."

"The board anticipates publishing insights gained from the pilot at an aggregate level, reflecting what has been learned about climate risk management practices and how insights from scenario analysis will help identify potential risks and promote risk management practices," according to the news release.

"No firm-specific information will be released."

The board said the climate scenario analysis "is distinct and separate from bank stress tests."

Stress tests are designed to assess whether large banks — including Truist Financial Corp. and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. — have enough capital to continue lending to households and businesses during a severe recession.

How well those banks perform in the simulated economic downturn is a determinant factor in the scale of future dividend increases and share-repurchase packages.

By contrast, the climate scenario analysis exercise "is exploratory in nature and does not have capital consequences."

"By considering a range of possible future climate pathways and associated economic and financial developments, scenario analysis can assist firms and supervisors in understanding how climate-related financial risks may manifest and differ from historical experience," the board said.

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker, praised the board's foresight for conducting the climate risk exercise.

"It is time for all companies to add climate to their risk assessments, be it climate event-related disasters or the impact of their waste streams," Gray said.

"Not only will this provide a window onto their ability to continue to do business during extraordinary events, but it is also an opportunity to create efficiencies in their day-to-day operations.

"I will be curious to see if new standards are born out of this pilot program. We can only hope so."

According to nonprofit financial-services research firm BAI, financial institutions "are under increasing pressure to demonstrate their commitment to climate-friendly business.

"Environmental, social and governance issues are becoming increasingly hot topics within the banking industry as institutions adjust their strategies and practices to have more positive ESG outcomes."

BAI said banks "are turning their attention to the E in ESG as they begin to understand their role in becoming carbon neutral and the impact of environmental considerations on risk within their lending and investment portfolios."

ESG strategies are also a focus for institutional investors and ratings agencies, as well as customers and employees, BAI reported, quoting Emily Kreps, head of ESG for the Americas at Deutsche Bank.

On Sept. 21-22, the chief executives of seven national and super-regional banks, including Truist's Bill Rogers, appeared before a House and Senate committee.

The Associated Press reported Senate Democrats strongly urged them to do more to help and protect their customers.

Republicans questioned whether banks should weigh in on hot-button social issues, such as paying for employees’ abortion costs, gun rights and the financing of the oil and gas industry.