Federal unemployment benefits may get extension to September

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he supports returning North Carolina back to 26 weeks of state unemployment benefits and raising the weekly maximum benefit from $350 to $500.

"Even before the pandemic, North Carolina had some of the shortest and stingiest unemployment benefits in the country," Cooper said.

Since July 2013, unemployed North Carolinians have been eligible for a minimum of 12 weeks and maximum of 20 weeks of regular state UI benefits, down from 26 weeks. The weekly maximum was reduced from $535 to $350.

The lower UI benefits were put into place by the Republican super-majority in the legislature and signed into law by then-Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.

The benefits were cut as part of its strategy for paying off a $2.8 billion debt to the U.S. Labor and Treasury departments that was accomplished in May 2015.

Yet, there's been no legislative bill to advance over the past five years with the intent of raising the minimum number of weeks or maximum weekly amount.

The previous maximum of 12 weeks was tied with Florida for the lowest in the country, while 44 states provide a maximum of 26 weeks.

Sliding scale