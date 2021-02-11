FedEx Ground buys 25 acres near massive Kernersville facility

The FedEx Ground facility in Kernersville may be in expansion mode after its parent company paid $4.98 million for a combined 25.02 acres off Old Greensboro Road.

FedEx Ground Package System Inc., based in Moon Township, Pa., acquired the vacant tracts at 1326, 1328, 1400 and 1404 Old Greensboro Road on Wednesday, according to Forsyth and Guilford Register of Deeds filings.

The seller was SunCap Greensboro LLC, an affiliate of SunCap Property Group of Charlotte.

Officials with FedEx Ground and SunCap could not be immediately reached for comment on the land deals.

The properties are adjacent to the west of the 493,000-square-foot FedEx Ground facility at 1544 Old Greensboro Road that the company leases from SunCap.

The 1326 and 1328 Old Greensboro properties are in Forsyth. The 1328 tract is the largest of the four at 18.96 acres, while the 1326 tract is 2.66 acres. Those properties were sold for a combined $4.3 million.

Meanwhile, the 1400 and 1404 Old Greensboro properties are in Guilford. The 1400 tract is 2.9 acres, while the 1404 tract is 0.49 acres. They sold for a combined $677,000.