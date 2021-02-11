FedEx Ground buys 25 acres near massive Kernersville facility

The FedEx Ground facility in Kernersville may be in expansion mode after its parent company paid $4.98 million for a combined 25.02 acres off Old Greensboro Road.
FedEx Ground Package System Inc., based in Moon Township, Pa., acquired the vacant tracts at 1326, 1328, 1400 and 1404 Old Greensboro Road on Wednesday, according to Forsyth and Guilford Register of Deeds filings.
The seller was SunCap Greensboro LLC, an affiliate of SunCap Property Group of Charlotte.
Officials with FedEx Ground and SunCap could not be immediately reached for comment on the land deals.
The properties are adjacent to the west of the 493,000-square-foot FedEx Ground facility at 1544 Old Greensboro Road that the company leases from SunCap.
The 1326 and 1328 Old Greensboro properties are in Forsyth. The 1328 tract is the largest of the four at 18.96 acres, while the 1326 tract is 2.66 acres. Those properties were sold for a combined $4.3 million.
Meanwhile, the 1400 and 1404 Old Greensboro properties are in Guilford. The 1400 tract is 2.9 acres, while the 1404 tract is 0.49 acres. They sold for a combined $677,000.
The current FedEx Ground facility opened in October 2011 at 410,000 square feet and representing a $100 million capital investment.
The facility, though within the Kernersville town limits, is on a 125-acre site in Triad Business Park in Guilford.
It was expanded in 2015 by 83,000 square feet to add material-handling equipment, loading doors and expand the parking lot.
At last count, FedEx Ground has about 1,700 employees at the Kernersville facility, along with contracting with local service provider businesses that provide hundreds of drivers and support staff.
SunCap owns or operates 38 FedEx Ground facilities, including those in Charlotte and Raleigh.
In March, FedEx Ground chose the Kernersville facility for its first last-mile residential delivery service in the nation.
It focuses on certain time-sensitive FedEx Express shipments to residences and businesses.
Meanwhile, Amazon opened in October 2019 its first Triad delivery station in a 66,000-square-foot building at 7929 National Service Road with “hundreds of part- and full-time” workers already in place. The property has a Colfax address but is in the High Point city limits.
FedEx said the last-mile initiative builds upon its expansion of large package handling for items, such as televisions and furniture, that consumers are increasingly ordering online.
FedEx said the shift “will help improve safety and sustainability by reducing the number of delivery vehicles in neighborhoods.”
336-727-7376