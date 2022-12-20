Feds fine 'repeat offender' Wells Fargo $3.7 billion for harm to customers

Wells Fargo & Co. has been ordered by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay $1.7 billion in fines and more than $2 billion in redress and compensation to customers.
Industry analysts had projected for several months that Wells Fargo would be fined and face other financial penalties.
The more than $3.7 billion in penalties from the CFPB on Tuesday is just the latest in a series of regulatory and other federal fines for the bank since its fraudulent customer-account scandal erupted in September 2016.
Total penalties now add up to at least $11.14 billion.
"In the CFPB’s eleven years of existence, Wells Fargo has consistently been one of the most problematic repeat offenders of the banks and credit unions we supervise," CFPB director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.
"The list could go on and on, from defrauding the government to labor abuses and more. The Department of Justice, state attorneys general and other federal regulators have obtained billions more in forfeitures, including civil and criminal fines."
Chopra said because of Wells Fargo's national reach, "put simply, Wells Fargo is a corporate recidivist that puts one third of American households at risk of harm. "
"Finding a permanent resolution to this bank’s pattern of unlawful behavior is a top priority."
In April 2022, Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf said it could be several more years before the bank resolves enough legal and regulatory issues to be allowed by the Federal Reserve to grow beyond the $1.93 trillion asset cap placed on Feb. 3, 2018.
The CFPB described Wells Fargo as "a repeat offender that has been the subject of multiple enforcement actions by the CFPB and other regulators for violations across its lines of business, including faulty student loan servicing, mortgage kickbacks, fake accounts, and harmful auto loan practices."
In February 2020, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3 billion to settle U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into fraudulent sales practices by its Community Bank division.
“Wells Fargo’s rinse-repeat cycle of violating the law has harmed millions of American families,” Chopra said.
“The CFPB is ordering Wells Fargo to refund billions of dollars to consumers across the country. This is an important initial step for accountability and long-term reform of this repeat offender.”
Wells Fargo said in a statement it is projecting operating losses expense, which is included in its noninterest expense, of $3.5 billion — or $2.8 billion net of tax — in the fourth quarter.
That amount will also include "amounts related to outstanding litigation matters and other customer remediation."
The details
The CFRB said in its statement that the fines and penalties "represent refunds of wrongful fees and other charges and compensation for a variety of harms, such as frozen bank accounts, illegally repossessed vehicles and wrongfully foreclosed homes."
The $1.7 billion will be deposited into the CFPB’s victims relief fund.
The redress was broken down into three categories:
* More than $1.3 billion in consumer redress for affected auto lending accounts;
* More than $500 million in consumer redress for affected deposit accounts, including $205 million for illegal surprise overdraft fees; and
* Nearly $200 million in consumer redress for affected mortgage servicing accounts.
Perhaps as pivotal is that the CFPB has ordered Wells Fargo "to stop charging surprise overdraft fees."
That means Wells Fargo "may not charge overdraft fees for deposit accounts when the consumer had available funds at the time of a purchase or other debit transaction, but then subsequently had a negative balance once the transaction settled."
The problem relates to how the bank processed bill payments. It maximized overdraft fees by reordering payments from the largest to smallest amounts requested, rather than processing them in the order received.
"Surprise overdraft fees have been a recurring issue for consumers who can neither reasonably anticipate nor take steps to avoid them."
The settlement also requires Wells Fargo to "ensure that auto loan borrowers receive refunds for certain add-on fees, such as a debt cancellation contract that covers the remaining amount of the borrower’s auto loan in the case of a major accident or theft.
Those funds are to be refunded to the borrower when a loan is paid off or otherwise terminates early.
Wells Fargo response
The bank said it "has reached a broad-reaching settlement" with the CFPB resolving multiple matters, the majority of which have been outstanding for several years, related to automobile lending, consumer deposit accounts and mortgage lending."
The bank said the CFPB has recognized actions taken by current management, led by Scharf, "has accelerated corrective actions and remediation, including to address the matters covered by today’s settlement."
"The required actions related to many of the matters described in the settlement are already substantially complete. The company is pleased to bring closure to these issues."
Wells Fargo said the settlement includes another consent order with a regulator, which it said "lays out a path to termination after the company completes the remainder of the required actions."
Those include the CFPB clarifying how and when its April 20, 2018, consent order will terminate, as well as the CFPB terminating its August 20, 2016, consent order relating to Wells Fargo’s student loan servicing.
In April 2018, Wells Fargo entered into settlement agreements worth a combined $1 billion with the CFRB and the bank’s regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
"We and our regulators have identified a series of unacceptable practices that we have been working systematically to change and provide customer remediation where warranted," Scharf said.
"This far-reaching agreement is an important milestone in our work to transform the operating practices at Wells Fargo and to put these issues behind us.
“Our top priority is to continue to build a risk and control infrastructure that reflects the size and complexity of Wells Fargo and run the company in a more controlled, disciplined way.”
CFPB actions
Wells Fargo acknowledged in 2017 the opening and issuing of at least 3.53 million unauthorized checking and savings accounts, debit cards and credit cards between 2009 and October 2016.
Although the bulk of the fraudulent accounts were established in California and Arizona, the bank has told the Charlotte Observer it cannot rule out that 38,722 unauthorized customer accounts were established in North Carolina and 23,327 in South Carolina.
The CFPB said the size of the fines and penalties reflect "the bank’s illegal conduct leading to billions of dollars in financial harm to its customers and, for thousands of customers, the loss of their vehicles and homes."
"Consumers were illegally assessed fees and interest charges on auto and mortgage loans, had their cars wrongly repossessed, and had payments to auto and mortgage loans misapplied by the bank."
The CFPB spelled out its actions in the three categories. Wells Fargo:
* Unlawfully repossessed vehicles and bungled borrower accounts through "systematic failures in its servicing of automobile loans that resulted in $1.3 billion in harm across more than 11 million accounts."
The bank incorrectly applied borrowers’ payments, improperly charged fees and interest, and wrongfully repossessed borrowers’ vehicles.
* Improperly denied mortgage modifications:
During at least a seven-year period, the bank improperly denied thousands of mortgage loan modifications, which in some cases led to Wells Fargo customers losing their homes to wrongful foreclosures. The bank was aware of the problem for years before it ultimately addressed the issue.
* Unlawfully froze consumer accounts and mispresented fee waivers:
The bank froze more than 1 million consumer accounts based on a faulty automated filter’s determination that there may have been a fraudulent deposit, even when it could have taken other actions that would have not harmed customers. Customers affected by these account freezes were unable to access any of their money in accounts at the bank for an average of at least two weeks.
The bank also made deceptive claims as to the availability of waivers for a monthly service fee.
The settlement addresses regulators' concerns about the bank’s compliance risk management program, automobile collateral protection insurance policies, and mortgage interest rate lock extensions.
"While today’s order addresses a number of consumer abuses, it should not be read as a sign that Wells Fargo has moved past its longstanding problems or that the CFPB’s work here is done," Chopra said.
"Importantly, the order does not provide immunity for any individuals, nor, for example, does it release claims for any on-going illegal acts or practices.
"We are concerned that the bank’s product launches, growth initiatives, and other efforts to increase profits have delayed needed reform."
