Fee income boost, another loan-loss provision recovery boosts F.N.B.'s third-quarter profit

A solid fee-income performance, coupled with another loan-loss provision recovery, boosted F.N.B. Corp to higher net income for the third quarter.
F.N.B. reported after the stock market closed Monday having $109.5 million in net income.
That's up 10.2% from the second quarter, as well as up 35.6% from a year ago.
Diluted earnings were 34 cents a share, up from 31 cents in the second quarter and 25 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 29 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
F.N.B., based in Pittsburgh, has three branches in Forsyth County and 31 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
F.N.B. is among national, super-regional and regional banks reporting a boost in third-quarter profit based on another round of recovery to its loan-loss provision.
The bank reported a $1.8 million recovery to its provision, compared with a $1.1 million recovery in the second quarter and adding $27.2 million a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Loan revenue was at $234.2 million, up 2.3% from the second quarter and 17.2% higher than a year ago.
Fee revenue was at a record $88.9 million, up 11.4% from the second quarter and up 11% from a year ago.
The biggest increase was $12.5 million in capital markets income, compared with $7 million in the second quarter and $8.2 million a year ago.
Service charges were at $31.7 million, compared with $29.7 million in the second quarter and $24.3 million a year ago.
Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B.'s chairman, chief executive and president, said the bank "delivered strong fundamental performance resulting in record revenue of $321 million."
"The team has done a remarkable job executing our strategic plan as demonstrated by our growing diversity of revenue sources and our ability to have two consecutive quarters of high-single digit loan growth, excluding paycheck protection program loans.
"As we head into the end of the year, we are well-positioned to benefit from our investments in technology and continued strong customer activity across all of our markets," Delie said.
Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Brian Martin said that "the beat to our (earnings) estimate was driven by better revenues, both net interest and fee income, and lower provisioning, which more than offset slightly higher expenses."
Nonperforming assets were at $118 million on Sept. 30, compared with $137 million on June 30 and $198 million on Sept. 30, 2020.
F.N.B. did not repurchase any stock for the second consecutive quarter after spending $36.2 million to repurchase 3 million shares during the first quarter. The bank has $75.4 million remaining to spend on share buybacks under the current board authorization plan.
F.N.B. holds a top-10 retail deposit share in six major metropolitan markets with populations greater than 1 million counting the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte, along with Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland.
In the past year, F.N.B. has been on a branch-opening spree in Charlotte and the Triangle.
