Fee income boost, another loan-loss provision recovery boosts F.N.B.'s third-quarter profit

Loan revenue was at $234.2 million, up 2.3% from the second quarter and 17.2% higher than a year ago.

Fee revenue was at a record $88.9 million, up 11.4% from the second quarter and up 11% from a year ago.

The biggest increase was $12.5 million in capital markets income, compared with $7 million in the second quarter and $8.2 million a year ago.

Service charges were at $31.7 million, compared with $29.7 million in the second quarter and $24.3 million a year ago.

Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B.'s chairman, chief executive and president, said the bank "delivered strong fundamental performance resulting in record revenue of $321 million."

"The team has done a remarkable job executing our strategic plan as demonstrated by our growing diversity of revenue sources and our ability to have two consecutive quarters of high-single digit loan growth, excluding paycheck protection program loans.

"As we head into the end of the year, we are well-positioned to benefit from our investments in technology and continued strong customer activity across all of our markets," Delie said.