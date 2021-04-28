Fee income boosts First Bancorp to surge in first-quarter profit

Another surge in fee income for First Bancorp, particularly mortgage fees and its Small Business Administration programs, produced a 55.1% jump in first-quarter net income.
The Southern Pines super-community bank reported Wednesday net income of $28.2 million, up from $23.6 million in the fourth quarter and from $18.2 million a year ago.
The bank, similar to most national, regional and super-community banks, also benefited from changes to its loan-loss provision.
For First Bancorp, there was no addition to the provision during the first quarter compared with adding $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Diluted earnings were 99 cents a share, up 62 cents from a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 81 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
First Bancorp, with assets of $7.48 billion on March 31, has four Winston-Salem branches and 15 overall in the Triad.
"We achieved a high level of profitability, and our balance sheet and capital levels remain strong,” Richard Moore, the bank's chief executive, said in a statement.
“With signs that the country is emerging from the pandemic, we expect to see an increase in economic activity that should benefit our company and our communities.”
As of March 31, the bank has $241 million worth of federal Paycheck Protection Plan loans outstanding.
The bank said it received during the first quarter a combined $111 million in PPP forgiveness payoffs from the Small Business Administration. It also originated $111 million in new PPP loans during the quarter.
It expects to gain another $9 million in deferred PPP origination fees over the lives of the loans.
First Bancorp had loan revenue of $55.2 million, up 12.3% from a year ago.
Fee revenue jumped 50.8% to $20.7 million, in large part from fees from presold mortgage loans jumping from $1.8 million to $4.5 million. Other service charges, commissions and fees were at $5.5 million, compared with $4.1 million a year ago.
First Bancorp received a major ancillary benefit from its entrance during the third quarter of 2016 into the national Small Business Administration lending business.
The bank reported SBA consulting fees of $2.76 million, compared with $1.03 million a year ago. It also had gains of $2.33 million on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans, up from $647,000 a year ago.
Nonperforming assets were at just under $50 million on March 31, compared with just under $47 million on Dec. 31 and $38.3 million on March 31, 2020.
During the first quarter, First Bancorp spent $4 million to repurchase 106,744 shares at an average price of $37.81.
The bank’s board of directors has authorized the share-repurchase program through Dec. 31 with a maximum spending cap of $20 million.
336-727-7376