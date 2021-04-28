Fee income boosts First Bancorp to surge in first-quarter profit

Another surge in fee income for First Bancorp, particularly mortgage fees and its Small Business Administration programs, produced a 55.1% jump in first-quarter net income.

The Southern Pines super-community bank reported Wednesday net income of $28.2 million, up from $23.6 million in the fourth quarter and from $18.2 million a year ago.

The bank, similar to most national, regional and super-community banks, also benefited from changes to its loan-loss provision.

For First Bancorp, there was no addition to the provision during the first quarter compared with adding $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Diluted earnings were 99 cents a share, up 62 cents from a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was 81 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

First Bancorp, with assets of $7.48 billion on March 31, has four Winston-Salem branches and 15 overall in the Triad.