Fewer Truist shareholders support requiring independent chairman

Shareholders of Truist Financial Corp. appear to feel more comfortable with having William Rogers Jr. serving as both chairman and chief executive than his predecessor Kelly King.

Truist listed in a regulatory filing Friday how shareholders voted Tuesday on a submitted proposal to prohibit one person being in both roles.

About 33.5% of shares represented, or 340.5 million out of 1.02 billion, were voted in favor of Truist establishing an independent chairman.

The last time that the shareholder proposal was voted on in April 2020, almost 45% of the 1.047 billion shares represented were cast in favor of having an independent chairman.

King stepped down as chairman in March 12, 2022, replaced by Rogers, who was SunTrust Banks Inc.'s chairman and chief executive before the formation of Truist in December 2019.

Having an independent chairman was the only shareholder proposal on both the 2020 and 2022 agendas. Truist’s board of directors recommended voting ‘no’ on the proposal each time.

The presenter of the independent chair shareholder proposal said "the lack of an independent board chairman is an unfortunate way to discourage new outside ideas and an unfortunate way to encourage the CEO to pursue pet projects that would not stand up to effective oversight."

"A lead director cannot call a special shareholder meeting and cannot even call a special meeting of the board."

"A lead director can delegate most of the lead director duties to the CEO office and then simply rubber-stamp it. There is no way shareholders can be sure of what goes on."

Rogers did share one distinction with King in that Rogers also received the largest percentage of 'no' votes — at 6.3% — of any of Truist’s 21 board members.

King, who remains as a board member, had a 1.9% 'no' vote percentage. He plans to remain on the Truist board until Dec. 31, 2023.

By comparison, in the 2021 shareholder vote then-chairman King received a 4.1% 'no' vote percentage, while Rogers received a 2.1% 'no' vote percentage.

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said a 45% and 33% vote for an independent chairman, particularly a board recommendation against the proposal "is really, really high."

The general trend of separating the chair and chief executive roles has been driven by the goal of keeping one executive from having too much sway over a corporation.

Truist, through legacy BB&T, has had one executive perform both roles since at least 1989 with a one-year exception from January 2009 to January 2010.

John Allison served in both roles from 1989 until his retirement as chief executive in January 2009. Allison was succeeded by King as chief executive at that time, and then as chairman when Allison retired in January 2010.

BB&T and SunTrust announced their $33.5 billion megadeal — the largest in the banking industry since the Great Recession — in February 2019.

As part of solving the pivotal question of who would run Truist, the board of directors voted that King would serve as chairman and chief executive through Sept. 12, 2021 — his 73rd birthday. He would proceed to step down as executive chairman on March 12, 2022.

Truist’s board, in its recommendation to vote no, said having an independent chairman “is not in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.”

“The company and its shareholders are best served if the board has the flexibility to decide how to allocate the responsibilities of the offices of the chairman and of the CEO, taking into consideration the unique circumstances of the company,” the board said in its 2020 proxy filing.

The board said shareholders supported King serving in both roles when 98% of shares were voted to approve BB&T’s acquisition of SunTrust at BB&T’s special meeting on the megadeal.

Of 59 Russell 3000 companies that received independent board chair shareholder proposals from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, just one was approved, the board said.

It also noted that the shareholders of four banks in the Russell 3000 voted down similar independent chair proposals from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2019.

However, the nation’s fourth largest bank, Wells Fargo & Co., has voted to keep its chief executive from serving as chair since October 2016, when John Stumpf was allowed to retire in the early stages of the bank’s fraudulent customer account scandal.

The bank has had three different chief executives and chairs since Stumpf’s retirement.

Analysts and investors have said that Wachovia Corp.’s having Ken Thompson in both roles contributed significantly to its collapse in 2007-08. Wachovia was criticized for having a board that yielded too easily to risky recommendations from Thompson and his management team.

Amid the record-level quarterly losses in the billions of dollars, Thompson was removed as chairman by the Wachovia board in May 2008 and as chief executive in June 2008.

Shareholders of Bank of America Corp. voted in April 2009 to strip Ken Lewis of his role as chairman because of the bank’s perilous positions after its purchase of Merrill Lynch & Co. He retired as chief executive in December 2009.

Lewis’ successor as chief executive, Brian Moynihan, was elected chairman in October 2014.

