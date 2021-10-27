 Skip to main content
Fewer unemployment claims boost N.C. economic index
The North Carolina economy reversed a two-month decline in September, although the erratic nature of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic remains, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University and released Wednesday.

The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was up 2.9% from August, but still down 1.6% from a year ago. During the pandemic, the index had increased month over month as much as 9% from June to July 2020.

The biggest factor was an 18.7% decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims from August, likely caused by the expiration of two federal pandemic unemployment relief programs.

There also was a 21.9% increase in residential building permits despite higher raw material and other construction costs.

“With the delta variant of COVID retreating and consumers still flush with cash, the foundation is established for a strong Christmas buying season and hiring,” Walden said. “But, supply constraints and ongoing concerns about inflation will present continuing challenges for economic improvement.”

